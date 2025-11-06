Jensen era begins with promise as Utes outlast Spartans in season opener

The Alex Jensen era of Utah basketball tipped off Monday night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center and though the product wasn’t perfect, it was a promising start for Jensen and the Utes. The Runnin’ Utes outlasted San Jose State 84-75 to give their first year head coach his first collegiate victory at his alma mater.

First half

Junior forward Seydou Traore led the way with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including five 3-pointers, while adding four steals, three assists and two blocks. His explosive second half was the difference maker, scoring 18 of his 23 points after halftime to fend off a late Spartan surge.

“I’m so grateful for the support and excited,” Jensen said following the win. “After four or five months, to finally play a game that counts and to get a win — a lot to work on, but I’m happy for our guys tonight.”

The Utes jumped out early, thanks to a 9-0 run midway through the first half that helped them take a 27-20 lead. Transfer guard Terrence Brown energized the team with his off-ball movement and slick passing, tying a career high with eight assists. Fifth-year senior Don McHenry, a Western Kentucky transfer, added 16 points and nine rebounds in his Utah debut, including 12 points in the first half as Utah carried a 44-38 advantage into half.

Second half

San Jose State didn’t take losing lightly. The Spartans fought back in the second half, taking their first lead since the opening minutes of the game 64-63. After a Utah timeout, Traore sparked the Utes’ response. He hit a corner three to regain the lead, then followed it up with a strong drive to the rim to put the Utes up by four. A few possessions later, he buried his fifth three-pointer of the night to extend Utah’s lead to nine with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

“He’s a competitive guy,” Jensen said of Traore. “When he hit that three that put us up, we got the lead back, and from there, I don’t think we relinquished it. He’s not just about scoring — he just wants to win. You see it in the rebounds, the steals, the little plays that change the game.”

Traore briefly left the game after taking a blow to the face, but returned to finish off the win. His teammates credited his energy for sparking the team’s late spark in the game.

“He’s a great player,” freshman Kendyl Sanders said. “He has a big role on this team. He really showed out in this game, and that’s what we needed.”

Despite the win, Utah showed some defensive struggles, particularly in keeping San Jose State out of the paint. The Spartans shot 53% from inside the arc, often taking advantage of the dribble penetration.

“I think just talking as a unit and keeping them out of the places they want to go, especially the paint,” Jensen said. “It was just not being prepared for when the guy had the ball.”

Up next

Now, Utah turns his attention to Weber State, which comes to the Huntsman Center on Saturday, Nov. 8 for a 5 p.m. matchup against the Runnin’ Utes. The Wildcats opened their regular season with the statement win, a 130-38 victory over West Coast Baptist, setting both school and Big Sky records for margin of victory.

The Wildcats rely heavily on driving lanes and interior scoring with some 3-point threat, a challenge that Jensen‘s team will have to prepare for after some shaky moments defensively against the Spartans. Still, the Ute’s size and versatility, led by Traore, Keanu Dawes and Josh Hayes, gives the Utes flexibility in the front court.

“I would say that’s what I want our team to be known as — we keep coming,” Jensen said. “We get knocked down, we keep coming. We get a bad call, we keep coming. We’re doing well, we keep coming. That’s not always an easy thing to do, but that’s who we want to be.”

With Jensen’s debut win behind him and an in-state rival up next, the Runnin’ Utes have an early opportunity to show the fan base that the new era of Utah basketball is ready to run.

[email protected]

@ccowleschrony.bsky.social