ASUU adopts resolution condemning political violence

A proposed anti-violence resolution was introduced and debated during the Associated Students of the University of Utah (ASUU) general assembly meeting on Oct. 28 and approved at the following session Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Civic Engagement Committee Chair James VanLooy and Assembly Representative Ray Baker presented a new resolution condemning political violence on the University of Utah’s campus on behalf of ASUU. The measure, titled “JR 01 — A Resolution Condemning All Forms of Political Violence,” was tabled on Oct. 28 after debate exceeded the allotted time and later passed with amendments during the Nov. 4 session.

“I intend to lower the political temperature on campus in our state,” Vanlooy said. “Political violence is not something we should allow as ASUU.”

Background and purpose of JR 01

VanLooy and Baker presented a completed joint resolution to the first session of the general assembly following the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The resolution addressed past incidents of political violence and stated that “the American political system is built upon mutual respect and tolerance.” It also stated that “ASUU condemns in the strongest possible terms both political violence and the rhetoric from both sides of the political aisle.”

The measure affirmed students’ right to express themselves, called for training opportunities and called for clarification of the U’s policy on open-carry firearms on campus, all on behalf of ASUU. The first version of the resolution included a clause that extended “ASUU’s sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Kirk and to the community of Utah Valley University.” That clause was removed before the resolution passed.

Initial debate in the Assembly

After the resolution was read during the first session, Assembly members questioned its intent and potential impact. In response to a question about its effect, VanLooy said there could be “a chilling effect on free speech if the university doesn’t take steps to make students feel safe on campus.”

Assembly representative Sadie Werner questioned whether it was appropriate for the university to issue such a statement. “As the University of Utah, we are not allowed to make political statements on behalf of the university,” Werner said. “So what is the point of this? It is already written into our guidelines as employees of the university.”

VanLooy said the resolution was intended to set a standard for ASUU, not to speak on behalf of the university. Werner also questioned how the resolution aligned with the First Amendment. “If the resolution is then about individual status as university students and leadership holders, how does this not go against our freedom of speech?” she asked.

Baker responded that the First Amendment does not protect hate speech or political violence, which the resolution specifically condemns. Werner then raised concerns about how restricting engagement could foster community and ultimately said that she’d vote against the bill. “I think this comes from a place of good intentions, but I personally cannot pass this in good conscience as a member of ASUU to allow something to speak on my behalf when I can speak for myself,” she said.

Concerns about language

During the first session on Oct. 28, an assembly member asked how “political violence” would be defined. Another member expressed concern about writing a resolution that defines punishment for an action that is not clearly defined. The presenters said they could not provide a definition because the measure is a resolution. By the second session, VanLooy had added a definition for the term “political violence.”

Supreme Court Associate Justice Anika Boyden raised concerns about the language in the joint resolution. The document referred to the “Israeli-Hamas War,” but Boyden noted that the United Nations has referred to the conflict as a “Palestinian genocide.” Presenters Baker and VanLooy said they were open to revising the wording.

In the revised version presented at the second session, references to the conflict in the Middle East were removed.

The evolution of the resolution

During the second session on Nov. 4, VanLooy presented the revised resolution with several changes, specifically surrounding the language that caused debate in the first session. Clauses referencing the conflict in the Middle East and condolences for Charlie Kirk’s family were removed. VanLooy said those sections were taken out because they “distracted from the core purpose of the document” and that he believes “those changes made were necessary.”

A new clause was added at the end of the resolution stating that “ASUU extends its sincere condolences to all victims of political violence.” Later, there was a motion to amend the phrasing to state that “ASUU extends its sincere condolences to all victims of merciless political violence.”

An amendment was proposed to remove mention of Kirk, with the argument that he did not hold public office as the other figures in the resolution had. VanLooy declined the amendment because Kirk’s death was “what inspired the resolution.” Ex-Officio Khan said many Assembly members who had opposed the initial version supported the revised resolution because of the changes in language and rhetoric. “It got more clear,” Khan said. “I loved the evolution of the resolution.”

Looking ahead

The resolution passed in both the Legislative Assembly and the Senate, though not unanimously. On the passing of the resolution, VanLooy said he looks forward to carrying out the actions outlined in the measure. “I look forward to having the opportunity to not just say [ASUU] wants to do these things, but actually try to implement them,” he said.

According to VanLooy, the resolution allows ASUU to pursue several campus initiatives. VanLooy said one effort, led by the Civic Engagement Committee, will include hosting a bipartisan debate.

VanLooy’s goal for the resolution is to encourage and foster open expression among students on campus. “I want this to start a dialogue on campus,” he said.

