Nikki Haley headlines day one of Utah’s Zero Gravity Summit

Hundreds gathered at the Salt Palace on Tuesday, Nov. 4, for the opening day of the second annual Zero Gravity Summit, a two-day event focused on defense, aerospace and emerging technologies shaping national security.

Speakers included Gov. Spencer Cox, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Greg Levesque, CEO of Salt Lake-based Strider Technologies and Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk. Representatives from major defense and technology firms such as Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and JPMorgan Chase joined newer start-ups, including Strider, Varda Space and Vector.

The summit was organized by 47G, a Salt Lake City nonprofit founded in 2022 to connect government, industry and academia in what it calls the nation’s “deep-tech ecosystem.” “We are building America’s premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense and deep-tech innovation,” CEO Aaron Starks said in written remarks.

Roughly 70% of 47G’s partners are based in Utah, with others in neighboring states and overseas partners in Ukraine on drone-system development. Most Utah colleges, including the University of Utah, hold membership in 47G. The U pays about $50,000 a year for access to the network and participates in the conference through the Price and Marcia College of Engineering, which displayed drone models and demonstrations.

Morning session: defense tech

Cox promotes Utah as a defense hub

Gov. Cox opened the morning session by emphasizing the state’s expanding aerospace and defense footprint. “Utah is the fastest-growing aerospace and defense ecosystem in the United States,” he said. “This industry represents about 20% of our state’s economy, and that continues to grow.”

Cox cited Utah’s multilingual workforce, proximity to federal installations and university research capacity as advantages. 47G Chair Brad Wilson added that “the world is absolutely taking notice of what’s happening in our backyard,” pointing to investments tied to Utah’s 2034 Winter Olympics preparation.

Projects in the works were highlighted, like Project Alta, a program constructing air taxis. Also in talks is Project Sentinel — a space port owned by Northrop Grumman that could be advanced in Utah, depending on winning a bid from the FAA.

“Tech race is the new arms race”

Greg Levesque, CEO of Strider Technologies, stressed how innovation is crucial in the context of the tech war against China. At its core, he said it’s about defending the “ideals of Western civilization.” Strider is an SLC-based startup whose LLM analyzes geopolitical risks for hacking and cyberattacks. According to Levesque, he wants AI to do the work of sorting through data and evaluating risks so intelligence analysts can decide what to do with it faster.

Strider AI’s primary focus is to leverage speed and scale-streamlining the intelligence process as much as possible. “Who will set technical rules and infrastructure of the future?” Levesque asked the audience. This sentiment was echoed in many of the following speakers, citing competition with China as the driving force behind any government tech innovation.

Frustrations with regulation

Many speakers expressed frustration with the long defense contract process. All contract negotiation is currently paused due to the government shutdown, as a budget for the Department of Defense has not been agreed upon by members of Congress. Even during normal operations, governments and defense contractors struggle to get new products approved and into application before the technology has lapsed.

Afternoon session: Nikki Haley and space economy

Expanding “space economy”

Afternoon sessions turned to the commercial space industry, which the World Economic Forum projects could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. Brett Lubert, leader of space practice at Deloitte, described the emerging “space economy” as the movement of data, people and infrastructure across both commercial and defense sectors.

Delian Asparouhov, co-founder of Varda Space, said manufacturing in orbit could soon become routine. “It’s actually cheaper to manufacture a drug in space than operate clinics all over the United States,” he said, noting that microgravity can make chemical reactions more efficient. He added that semiconductors and high-value radar components could also be produced in orbit.

Speakers also addressed the coming end of the International Space Station in 2030, calling it an opportunity for private industry to fill the gap. “If the United States has a gap where we see humans up in low-Earth orbit, I think we’re just ceding the high ground to the Chinese,” Asparouhov said.

Haley urges innovation and vigilance

In the keynote interview, Nikki Haley gave her perspective on current national security threats and how they should encourage more tech innovation. Like others at the conference, she spoke to the idea of maintaining an “edge” on China in the tech race.

She said the country’s priorities are demonstrating strength in Ukraine and maintaining the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. She urged more weapons to be innovated, sent and deployed in Ukraine. “Because if Ukraine stands strong, China is watching that,” said Haley.

She said Taiwan as an increasingly strategic market for automated defense tech, as they have also been watching the war in Ukraine. “The one thing they’ve [Taiwan] learned from the Russian-Ukrainian war is they want training on unmanned systems, because they see how well the Ukrainians have done with that, and that’s really the one thing they’ve asked of us is just training in unmanned systems.”

Haley added to the idea of national security not only in government, but also in industry, academia and subsequently, in public opinion. “We need to be careful about what Chinese students we allow to come and learn and work in our research university, what Chinese companies we allow to come and buy our American companies,” she said.

“Defense systems have to be a part of this, the military has to be a part of this, the private sector has to be a part of this. Universities have to be a part of this, and the workforce has to be a part of this. And when you do that, that’s when you build infrastructure, innovation and productivity that really makes the rest of the world go ‘look at them,’” Haley said.

University perspectives

Jonathan Freedman, CEO of World Trade Center Utah, said he hopes to see defense technology incorporated into the U’s Games program, citing conversations with U President Taylor Randall. “President Randall of the University of Utah … was saying how he really is interested in starting [to] collaborate on defense tech in addition to, or as a part of the gaming school,” Freedman said.

Engineering student Jacob Anderson said security restrictions can sometimes limit academic work. “If data is stuck behind security clearances, it’s hard for us to do some of that work,” he said. Doug Hunsaker, an engineering professor at Utah State University, added that compliance requirements tied to Department of Defense funding raise costs but are necessary for national security.

Ethical and legal questions

As an emerging field, automated defense and space tech face uncertain regulations and questions of who is liable if something goes wrong.

“I don’t think it’s a settled question yet. I think people will try to get back to the deepest pocket that they can, which would probably be the AI developer, and try to go back up the chain as far as they can,” said Daniel Young, a representative for Kirton McConkie. The firm was a sponsor of the event, as they consult many of the companies there.

Many students and local activists have cited the state and the university’s participation in 47G as war-profiteering, more specifically in connection with genocide in Gaza, and contributing to climate change.