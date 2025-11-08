Brayden Butler’s journey to the Paralympics

Brayden Butler is an accomplished United States para-climber who has won two gold medals, two silver medals, and placed at IFSC World Cup events worldwide.

From Seoul, South Korea, to Salt Lake City, and Innsbruck, Austria, he is a four-time member of the U.S. National Para-Climbing Team. This year in Seoul, Butler was named IFSC RP2 Para-Climbing World Champion. RP2 is the category he competes in, with only the athletes classified as having a physical/neurological disability able to compete, according to USA Climbing, the governing body for para-climbing in the United States.

How he started

Butler’s journey into climbing started on one fateful day when he was 8 years old. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he grew up riding motorcycles and competing in Motocross and was interested in sports that were not as mainstream. This stems from his father, a former professional skier who fostered his son’s budding interest in sports.

In October of 2014, Butler was riding a motorcycle when it malfunctioned, throwing him over the handlebars and onto his head. He was immediately airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama, where doctors told his parents he had suffered a rare brain bleed, occurring in less than 1% of brain bleed cases.

“The doctors told my family they did everything they could, and to prepare for the worst,” Butler said. As a result of the accident, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and hemorrhagic stroke that left him fighting longer odds than any rock climbing competition. “I had to completely re-learn basic life skills like walking and speaking,” Butler said.

The stroke left Butler with “left neglect,” a neurological condition that impacts his left side, mainly his arm and leg. Butler continues to deal with the long-term effects of this condition. He faced a long road to recovery, spending weeks in the hospital undergoing intense outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation, including occupational, speech and physical therapy.

Redefining capability

After struggling with a loss of identity and where to go from the accident, he turned to rock-climbing, something his dad used to do when he was younger. Climbing helped him regain confidence in himself and his body, redefining what he thought he was capable of. “Climbing not only strengthened my body, but in a lot of ways helped me mentally,” Butler said.

Butler didn’t think he could ever be an athlete again, but through years of training and hard work, he earned the opportunity to compete in both national and international competitions. He has trained five days a week, totaling 30-plus hours a week, for seven years and continues to do so today.

“I work at a climbing gym too, so even when I’m not training, I am always at the gym,” Butler said. That amount of work and preparation has turned him into one of the best rock climbers in the world, as evidenced by his two gold medals and various accolades. However, the steepest of the obstacles he faces in competing are financial, as travel expenses, training fees and various expenses for competitions and events are self-funded. Butler is motivated by competing against himself to be the best climber in the world, disability or not.

Utah’s appeal

Butler started personally competing and joined Team USA in 2022, perfecting his craft and making a name for himself in the climbing scene. He moved to Utah during this time, utilizing a host family program during his last two years of high school. “I moved to Utah because I wanted to seriously pursue a climbing career, and USA Climbing moved its headquarters to Salt Lake City,” Butler said.

USA Climbing is in the process of building a huge climbing performance gym that will open in 2028, designed for elite international athletes to come and train. “Another reason I moved to Utah was that it is such a ‘mecca’ for all outdoor sports and activities. Outside of climbing, I love mountain biking and hiking, and this is truly such a great place for me,” Butler said. “I chose the University of Utah because they fostered a good school-life balance, allowing me to get my school work done while also training as much as I do.”

Looking to the future

When it was announced that the 2028 Paralympics did not choose Butler’s category for inclusion, his sights and goals shifted towards a bigger goal. Making a legacy for other adaptive athletes to look up to and strive for has become his motivation. “I work every day to show athletes like me that there is a path to success,” Butler said. He emphasized that despite his accident and the lifelong effects he has to deal with, this is not a tragic story but rather one of triumph and victory, one that is still being written.

[email protected]



@bortega05.bsky.social