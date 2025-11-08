College Gameday returns to Utah in a celebration of tradition and triumph

On the early morning of Nov. 1, fireworks burst from the top of the John R. Park building to signal the start of ESPN’s “College Gameday” sixth visit to the University of Utah.

The event brought plenty of star power and energy that was highlighted by the return of legendary Ute quarterback Alex Smith, appearances from Utah Mammoth star players, the annual field goal contest and the trademark antics of ESPN’s best commentators and analysts.

Jonah Knubel, a senior finance student, camped out for the chance to compete in Pat McAfee’s annual “Kicking is Easy Challenge.” A former high school kicker, Knubel drilled a 33-yard field goal on his second and final attempt to win $250,000 — a prize he’ll share with Garrett Morris, the student originally chosen to take the kick.

“I’m really thankful to Pat that he gave me a second chance,” Knubel said after he missed his first attempt. “After the first one, the nerves were kind of gone, and I was like, ‘I just got to rip it,’ and I did.”

In addition to awarding Knubel and Morris their winnings, McAfee also pledged another $250,000 to a local charity.

The College Gameday social media page announced earlier last week that they were coming to Utah for a Big 12 Conference showdown with the No. 24 Utes hosting the No.17 University of Cincinnati. The Utes defeated the Bearcats on Saturday night 45-14.

The last time the Utes were on the College Gameday show was back in 2023 when No. 8 Oregon came to Salt Lake City to play Utah’s at the time No. 13 ranked team. The Ducks handled business that game and defeated the Utes 35-6.

After the game against Cincinnati, in the last 10 years, the Utes have a 2-4 record while being on the show. In 2022 against Penn State, the Utes lost 21-35 in the Rose Bowl and another loss in the 2021 Rose Bowl against Ohio State 45-48. In 2016 the Utes hosted the University of Washington and lost yet another close game 24-31. The last win that Utah had on the College Gameday show in the last 10 years was in 2015 against the University of California, Utah won that game 30-24.

Since their first appearance on the show in a 52-21 win over BYU in 2004, Utah has been a host of the show six of the nine times while being on it. With two of the three away appearances being in the Rose Bowl, Utah’s only away appearance while on the show was back in 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas against TCU. The Hornfrogs handled the Utes that year 28-55.

As the smoke from the fireworks faded and the fans poured out of Rice-Eccles stadium, the buzz of College Gameday lingered over the campus even after the game. For Utah, the day was more than just a nationally televised Spotlight — it was a celebration of tradition, pride, and a statement of belonging in the big 12. From Smith’s return to Knubel’s $250,000 kick, the event captured everything that makes Utah football special: grit, community and a flair for the unforgettable. With another game day win in the books, the Utes once again proved they can rise to the moment under the brightest lights.

