ASUU and Woodward host U Rail Jam

Woodward Park City brought winter to the University of Utah’s campus on Friday, trucking in 60,000 pounds of ice to the Union Lawn for a rail jam hosted by ASUU. The competition featured both professional and student athletes, drawing a crowd of hundreds. It lasted for three hours as skiers and snowboarders showed off their skills.

Organizers of the event blew more than 3,000 square feet of snow onto the course after construction of the temporary slope began on Nov. 2, according to Heather King, associate communications director for the U.

The event served four student competition divisions, including women’s and men’s skiing and women’s and men’s student snowboarding. Professional athletes also joined the jam, performing a pro exhibition and demo.

The event’s purpose

Tom Wallisch, a U alum, who described the event as “mayhem,” is a professional freestyle skier and X Games gold medalist. He emphasized how public rail jams are important for introducing new people to the sport.

“What if there’s a girl or a guy in the audience that’s never seen rail skiing? That’s what I think is so cool about these, downtown or at the U, people are going to walk by with a student ID and [think] ‘Wow, I want to do that,’” Wallisch said.

Emily Worman, a student skier who competed in Friday’s rail jam, also discussed the ski community. “It’s such an intimidating sport, especially moving to the U [because] it seems like everybody [skis], and everybody wants to get better,” she said.

The ski community

“We wanted to create this environment where it’s just a bunch of ladies and it’s super comfortable,” Worman said. She referenced a women’s ski clinic she helps to organize. “This year we are planning on partnering with the Strand Collective to make it even bigger and better,” she said. “We are going to do it once a month throughout the season starting in January.”

Worman is the president of She Sends Utah, a women’s outdoor climbing club at the U. She said they hope these events will get more people involved in the sport.

Marist Wrenn, who placed first in Women’s Ski at the rail jam, described the growth of the sport. “I remember back in high school, I was first learning how to hit rails and I would see maybe two girls in the park,” Wrenn said. “And then I come here, and especially the last few years, there’s so many more girls.”

After a run, she reacted to her performance. “That was terrifying,” Wrenn said. “Especially because that was the first time of the year, it feels like you have to relearn everything.”

Wallisch referenced the ski community in Utah, describing a friendly and welcoming environment. “Just say hello to somebody. The kindness and the friendship and the community is so high,” said Wallisch. “Nobody really cares if you’re learning, I promise you that.”

Wrenn emphasized the importance of branching out through skiing. “Maybe you’re a 16-year-old girl … and you see pros that are doing crazy things, and maybe you’re just learning how to slide around. Maybe your intimidation is larger than your desire … [but] everyone is rooting for you, you just have to do it yourself,” she said.

Influence

Worman described the influence the sport has had in her life. “I would have never gone to the U if I didn’t find park skiing at home ever. I would have never left Pennsylvania,” she said. She also discussed the future of the sport, and expressed worry over a “crackdown on fun.” “In a world full of screens and stuff people are moving away from creativity … and I do feel like it’s a dying sport, and I hope to see it continue on,” she said.

Wallisch spoke about his hope. “Seeing the younger generations stick to the rail and street element is what brings me the most joy as an elder statesman in this sport,” he said. He added that a lot of his passion comes from giving back to the community he’s come to love.

“All of us were inspired at one point by something we watched or someone around us,” Wallisch said. “And after knowing the life and how much fun the sport is, I want to make sure I give the favor back to the person that originally got me in. How do I inspire other people to do this? Because I love it, and I think other people would love it too, and just open the doorway to this fun sport we all do.”

ASUU hosting

Alex Rose, the president of ASUU, discussed planning the event. “Back in the summer, the idea was presented to us,” he said. “[Woodward] wanted to collaborate with us, so we decided to go through with it using the Student Activity Fund,” Rose said. “We decided to put those funds back into our student body by putting together this event.”

These plans have been in the works for some time. “We started having meetings with Woodward a few weeks into the semester, just talking about general planning, and then obviously it ramped up as we got closer to the date,” Rose said.

Future events

Rose also discussed his hopes for future rail jams on campus. “We hope this will be a yearly event,” he said. “That’s why, because we have a contract established, hopefully it’ll be a lot easier to bring this back yearly.”

He said they chose the Union Lawn to make it more accessible for students. “A couple months ago, Woodward’s team came here on campus, and we were looking for different spots that we felt would be best,” Rose said. “We felt the Union Lawn was the best spot because it’s the center of campus, it’s built up this way where you have the amphitheater in the back where students can stand and still see the event from far away. It has all these amenities nearby as well so it’s really the perfect spot. And then, it wasn’t until the end of last week when they started putting together the whole structure … It’s been a really cool process to see it grow each day,” he said.

Rose hopes events like this can get more students involved in ASUU. “Our first goal is that students have fun and are engaged, that’s what’s most important to us. But I hope they know that ASUU is more than just a student body here to write legislation; we also put on events,” he said. “I hope students understand that who they elect, who they want to run for these positions, can actually put on some of the most exciting events that they’ll see during their college career.”

