Opinion: College has become transactional 

College enrollment is down. This is nothing new, but over time and since COVID, the number of students attending college to actually learn is declining, too.

College is viewed as a space for intellectual exploration and personal development. Over the past 10 years, societal pressures and economic troubles have redefined college as a financial investment with the goal of job placement.

College students are no longer genuinely interested in learning or personal growth. College is seen primarily as a transactional step toward securing a high-paying job.

Learning for its own sake

Many college students today prioritize grades, resumes and networking over genuine learning, a trend driven largely by societal and familial pressures to secure financial success.

This mindset often reduces education to a means to an end, rather than a pursuit of knowledge. As a result, behaviors like skipping lectures, cramming before exams and relying on summaries from platforms like Google and generative artificial intelligence have become increasingly common.

According to a 2023 study by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA, only 35% of students said they frequently engage deeply with course material. In many classrooms, efforts to spark discussion or intellectual curiosity are met with indifference.

This disengagement is worsened when students feel pressured into career paths they aren’t passionate about. This leads them to view their education as an obligation rather than an opportunity.

COVID-19’s impact on student motivation and engagement

The pandemic forced students into online classes, significantly reducing interaction, engagement and hands-on learning. This shift led many students to focus on merely meeting the minimum requirements to pass rather than genuinely understanding the material.

Increased stress and anxiety during the pandemic further shifted priorities from learning to simply surviving and graduating. The college experience itself was devalued for many students. With classes being remote and impersonal, students began questioning the worth of paying tuition. Unfortunately, that mindset has persisted even as campuses have reopened, posing ongoing challenges for educators and institutions.

Isabel Marca, a student at the U, suggested that “employers need to say, outside of the education, these are the soft skills that you get from college that we want you to have or that we value more.” This idea may have students value the purpose of college more and see it as less of a credential. Students might rediscover the lasting value of higher education if they reframe college as a place to cultivate problem-solving and communication, skills that cannot easily be replicated by AI.

A sense of purpose beyond grades and job prospects could rebuild the connection between education and genuine intellectual growth that was lost during the pandemic.

AI tools are accelerating the disengagement from learning

With tools like ChatGPT now widely available, students can generate essays, solve equations and summarize texts with minimal effort or thought. While these tools offer undeniable convenience, their overuse is creating a troubling decline in critical thinking and creativity.

Relying too heavily on AI robs students of the intellectual struggle and original thought that define meaningful education. College now risks becoming more about performing for credentials than pursuing genuine knowledge. With AI, college has become too easy and requires very minimal actual learning.

Apps such as TikTok and Instagram are only adding to this issue. Short-form media is ruining student attention spans. Media that cuts straight to the chase leaves students with more time to pursue the next dopamine rush. It’s an addiction carefully designed to exploit the way human brains work. Attention spans are shrinking due to the internet, and this is undoubtedly harming student learning.

The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of AI has shifted the college experience from one rooted in curiosity and learning to one centered on credentials and convenience. Many view college as a barrier, rather than a pathway, to securing a high-paying job. Students have become disinterested in learning.

We must shift the idea of college back to one of pursuing knowledge. Educators, institutions and students must work to reignite a culture of curiosity. Colleges should create spaces that reward exploration and intellectual growth. Students must take ownership of their education, viewing it not as a transaction but as a transformative experience.

If this trend continues, it threatens the very foundation of higher education. It threatens not just what students learn, but why they attend in the first place. Knowledge is, and always has been, power; students must continue to seek knowledge through higher education.

[email protected]

@emmalucillee.bsky.social