Brown, Dawes power Utes past Sam Houston to remain unbeaten

The Runnin’ Utes improved to 4–0 with an 85-79 win over Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Leaning on another dominant performance from junior guard Terrence Brown, and a strong night on the defensive end to hold off a late Bearkats surge.

Brown once again carried the scoring load for Utah, finishing with 26 points and making it three straight games with at least 20+. The junior guard finished 6/16 from the field and 13/15 from the stripe, while adding three assists and three steals.

Keanu Dawes turned in his most complete performance of the season, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbing 15 rebounds. Five of his boards came on the offensive glass, helping Utah control the interior with a 46-33 rebounding advantage.

“I knew this would probably be the most athletic and physical team we’d face outside of a Big 12 or other high-major opponent. I also knew what I could bring on the rebounding side of the ball,” Dawes said.

Utah built a 37-30 halftime lead behind 11 first-half points from Brown and 10 points and nine rebounds from Dawes. But the Bearkats, who shot 43% from the field and 35% from deep, refused to go away.

“We started off the game really well and executed the game plan,” head coach Alex Jensen said. “Rebounding has been a big point of emphasis for us.”

Sam Houston’s Jacobe Coleman caught fire after the break, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Justin Begg added 16 points, Isaiah Manning scored 13, and Velijko Ilic chipped in 10 as the Bearkats mounted a relentless comeback.

Utah appeared to take full control early in the second half. Seydou Traore knocked down a pair of threes and scored eight of his 10 points during a 20-6 run that pushed Utah to a 57–37 advantage. Don McHenry and Dawes also connected from behind the arc during that stretch. Dawes and Brown also emphasized running with back-to-back dunks.

But the Utes went cold late, failing to hit a field goal over the final eight minutes as Sam Houston rallied with a 16–3 run. Coleman, Manning and Damon Nicholas Jr. each buried threes during that push, trimming Utah’s lead to just two, 79–77.

That’s when Brown shut the door. The junior guard calmly sank six consecutive free throws to seal the win, helping Utah finish 24 of 30 (80%) at the charity stripe.

McHenry gave Utah its fourth scorer in double figures with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Traore added five rebounds to go with his 10 points. Utah shot 43% from the field and 9-of-27 from three while committing 15 total turnovers.

Sam Houston finished with eight made threes, shot 85% at the line, and forced Utah into long stretches of stagnation, but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Utes’ free-throw advantage, nearly triple the Bearkats’ attempts, ultimately making the difference on the night.

The win also preserved head coach Alex Jensen‘s perfect record inside the Huntsman Center so far this season. Including his playing career, Jensen is now 63-0 all-time in the building and 4-0 this season as a coach.

Utah continues its six-game home stand Tuesday, Nov. 18, against Purdue Fort Wayne and then hosts Cal Poly on Thursday, Nov. 20.

