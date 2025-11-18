The Dignity Index aims to heal divides through dialogue

The Dignity Index has opened its first official office at the University of Utah. The U-based initiative is working to measure and counteract the tone of contempt in American public life.

The project scores speech on an eight-point scale from contempt to dignity. The initiative, created by nonprofit Project UNITE, aims to “ease divisions in the country,” said Tami Pyfer, co-creator of the Index and Project UNITE’s Chief External Affairs Officer.

A research hub for civil discourse

The new office was formally announced in October. According to the Deseret News, the university is spending about $400,000 annually on personnel and equipment for the Dignity Index program. The university also contracted with Tim Shriver, another co-creator of the Index and a U Impact Scholar, for $60,000 per semester to continue research on civil discourse and social division.

Pyfer said the decision to locate the Index at the U was driven by Utah’s history of civic engagement and collaboration. “The University of Utah had the expertise to support the pilot project,” she said. “Our partnership continues today with research collaboration, the development of a college course, and enhancing student experiences.”

The Dignity Index uses a standardized eight-point scale that evaluates how people talk about differences, especially in politics. “We wanted to ease divisions in the country — that was our number one aim and goal,” Pyfer said.

What the Index measures

Originally tested during Utah’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, the Index tracks the tone of political and public speech. Statements that use empathy, understanding or respect score high on dignity, while those that attack or demean opponents score high on contempt.

Pyfer explained that contempt is one of the most powerful forces driving polarization. “Free speech is the lifeblood of the country, and we all need to protect it,” she said. “But there is a hidden threat to free speech that we’re not talking about, and that’s treating each other with contempt when we disagree.”

Voluntary, not regulatory

Some critics have questioned whether the Dignity Index could function as a form of speech regulation. Pyfer said the tool has no enforcement mechanism and “no role” in government or policy.

“The Dignity Index is a tool that people can use to improve the way they treat each other,” she said. “When people use it, they usually see quickly that contempt causes division and dignity eases division, but it’s purely voluntary.”

Pyfer said researchers ensure political neutrality by involving “people with diverse ideologies and viewpoints” when applying the scale.

Linking research to real-world impact

The Index’s work aligns with broader research at the U focused on breaking what U Impact Scholar Tim Shriver has called the “contempt industrial complex.” In a 2023 article for @theU, Shriver said Americans are “addicted to contempt” because it’s rewarded by social-media algorithms that thrive on outrage.

Pyfer said that same trend is visible through the Index’s research. “Watching social media platforms through the lens of the Dignity Index allows us to see how social media rewards contempt,” Pyfer said. Researchers are preparing the Index’s first national report, which will examine how dignity shows up in American life, its presence, impact and public perception.

Beyond academia

While the Dignity Index began as a political pilot, Pyfer said it now serves a broader audience. “We focus on teaching a variety of audiences how to recognize dignity and contempt, and how to develop skills to problem-solve and communicate across divisions,” Pyfer said.

The Index has received messages from individuals who say it helped them navigate disagreements in their workplaces, communities, and families. “People across the country share the impact of the Dignity Index on their lives,” Pyfer said. “It changes the way they approach differences.”