The Power of The Presidency

All actions taken by any ASUU member, from the president to an assembly member or an auxiliary position, must comply with the rules set forth in the Redbook — ASUU’s Constitution.

The president of ASUU is specifically given certain powers, such as the ability to appoint justices to the Supreme Court, represent the U at university events and serve as a voting member of various organizations, including the Board of Trustees and the Academic Senate.

Kum believes his role as a voting member on the Board of Trustees is one of his most important duties. The Board governs the U and is made of 10 members — 8 who are appointed by the governor and approved by the Utah Senate, the president of the University of Utah Alumni Association and the president of ASUU.

“This election is an extremely great opportunity to let some of the most important people at our institution know what students want,” Kum said.

He sees the flexibility within and the variety of his roles as an opportunity to make a big impact during his year-long presidency.

“Time is the biggest restraint on everything,” he said. “If it doesn’t go against the Redbook and it can be done within a school year, it’s probably doable.”