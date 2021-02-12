Head to Head: Ranking the Top 2020-2021 NHL Reverse Retro Jerseys
February 12, 2021
Adidas is currently in its fourth season of a seven-year contract designing jerseys for the National Hockey League. While the three stripes have mostly kept the jersey designs the same over the last few years, they have not only introduced some unique third-jerseys for a lot of the organizations but this year Adidas introduced a “reverse retro” jersey for every team in the league. The following are lists of our top five favorites that we think are colder than the ice they play on.
Mora’s Top 5 2020-2021 NHL Reverse Retro Jerseys
No. 5 Winnipeg Jets
Inspired by the Jets’ inaugural season in 1979, this new jersey mixes the old logos with the team’s current colorway. Charcoal is one of the more unique colors a team can use now and mixing it with dark blue and white really make it stand out. Using the bold crest featuring the heritage plane and fonts from the 1980’s really makes this one of the best jerseys in Canada.
No. 4 San Jose Sharks
While this sweater has yet to hit the ice, there is no way it won’t be a fan favorite when they make their debut. While it doesn’t look very different from their current uniforms, the all-black shark matted on the white triangle is just what the team needed. The light gray is also a nice addition to their usually teal and white rotation of jerseys. But my favorite part of the uniform is the sleeves, with the black-into-white stripes, capping it off with the hints of teal.
No. 3 Tampa Bay Lighting
Fresh off their Stanley Cup win, the Lighting are throwing it back to 2004 when they won their first Cup. Mixing the logo from the early 2000’s with the blue base from last year’s championship team, it is the perfect example of the “Reverse Retro” theme that the league is aiming for. The subtle additions of the silver shiny trim around the logo is just the perfect touch for this uniform. Also, balancing out the blue with the white shoulders and trim really completes the look.
No. 2 Los Angeles Kings
Purple and gold can officially become the colors for Los Angeles. This Kings jersey is not only one of the best uses of the term “Reverse Retro” but also it’s just a fire look. By taking the colors from the 1960s and 1970s mixed with the logo from the 1990s, the Kings hit this one out of the park. It also doesn’t hurt that the inspiration came from one of the greatest players in NHL history.
No. 1 Anaheim Ducks
The rest of the league can pack it up because this sweater is by far the best one out of all 31. Gone is the duck wing and back is the iconic Mighty Duck. While this jersey features what was dubbed the “Wild Wing” logo, it is far from that. The white base is accented by the teal shoulders and the stripes on the sleeves. But the real question is when are they going to bring this back permanently?
Bagley’s Top 5 2020-2021 NHL Reverse Retro Jerseys
No. 5 Minnesota Wild
The green and yellow are back on the ice in Minnesota as the Wild pay tribute to the former Minnesota North Stars. The North Stars were Minnesota’s hockey team from 1967-1993 until the team moved to Dallas and have been the Dallas Stars ever since. In 2000, the Minnesota Wild were born and 21 years later, the original colors return to a city whose citizens sound like they’re from Canada and love hockey as much as a true Canuck. These are one of the best white jerseys in the game and they are capped off with three stars down the sides of the player’s pants. While the North Stars may never return to Minnesota, fans are going wild over these jerseys.
No. 4 San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have been taking the ice in their iconic teal colors since 1991. During that time the organization has had two logos and while the new logo has been around since 2007, the original logo is back and looking better than ever in the team’s reverse retro jersey. While the new shark has shades of teal along with orange eyes and a more cartoon-looking stick, the original shark is all black with the original 90’s stick design. With a grey base and teal sleeves with a little black and white, these jerseys look very retro and opposing teams are going to have a tough time competing with the Sharks’ new look in uncharted waters.
No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
It’s been almost 25 years since the Pittsburgh Penguins have had anything besides their iconic hockey penguin grace the front of their jerseys. The 1997 season was the last time the team had Pittsburgh across their chest and for the reverse retro jersey, they’ve finally brought it back. However, Pittsburgh is truly embracing the “reverse” part of this new line of jerseys as these jerseys are white instead of the ’97 black but still have the diagonal Pittsburgh from the shoulder to the bottom corner. The uniform also features their iconic hockey penguin on the shoulders with the sleeves and base dabbled in the Steel City’s black and yellow colors.
No. 2 Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are welcoming back their old friend as the eagle has landed in 2021. The Capitals are paying homage to the 1997 season where the organization repped their iconic “screaming eagle” in representation of the nation’s bird since the team plays in the nation’s capital. But the eagle is looking more patriotic than ever in the red, white and blue since the 2007 change where all of D.C.’s teams set out to reflect the nation’s colors. This may be the Capitals’ best jerseys ever as fans are screaming to get their hands on one.
No. 1 Los Angeles Kings
Dating back to the ancient world, the color purple has been tied to royalty. The color was often reserved for those of elite and royal status due to its rarity and the cost of the dye in order for it to be produced. With that being said, it only makes sense for the Kings to bring back an old jersey with a royal and elite twist. The organization brought back their jersey design from the 1989 season and painted it purple and yellow, which the team hasn’t worn since 1987. While the team isn’t doing particularly well, hopefully, these jerseys can unlock the abilities of the “Great One”, who wore the original design during his time with the team from 1988-1996.