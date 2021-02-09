Mora’s Top 5 2020-2021 NHL Reverse Retro Jerseys

No. 5 Winnipeg Jets

Inspired by the Jets’ inaugural season in 1979, this new jersey mixes the old logos with the team’s current colorway. Charcoal is one of the more unique colors a team can use now and mixing it with dark blue and white really make it stand out. Using the bold crest featuring the heritage plane and fonts from the 1980’s really makes this one of the best jerseys in Canada.

No. 4 San Jose Sharks

While this sweater has yet to hit the ice, there is no way it won’t be a fan favorite when they make their debut. While it doesn’t look very different from their current uniforms, the all-black shark matted on the white triangle is just what the team needed. The light gray is also a nice addition to their usually teal and white rotation of jerseys. But my favorite part of the uniform is the sleeves, with the black-into-white stripes, capping it off with the hints of teal.

No. 3 Tampa Bay Lighting

Fresh off their Stanley Cup win, the Lighting are throwing it back to 2004 when they won their first Cup. Mixing the logo from the early 2000’s with the blue base from last year’s championship team, it is the perfect example of the “Reverse Retro” theme that the league is aiming for. The subtle additions of the silver shiny trim around the logo is just the perfect touch for this uniform. Also, balancing out the blue with the white shoulders and trim really completes the look.

No. 2 Los Angeles Kings

Purple and gold can officially become the colors for Los Angeles. This Kings jersey is not only one of the best uses of the term “Reverse Retro” but also it’s just a fire look. By taking the colors from the 1960s and 1970s mixed with the logo from the 1990s, the Kings hit this one out of the park. It also doesn’t hurt that the inspiration came from one of the greatest players in NHL history.

No. 1 Anaheim Ducks

The rest of the league can pack it up because this sweater is by far the best one out of all 31. Gone is the duck wing and back is the iconic Mighty Duck. While this jersey features what was dubbed the “Wild Wing” logo, it is far from that. The white base is accented by the teal shoulders and the stripes on the sleeves. But the real question is when are they going to bring this back permanently?

