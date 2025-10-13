Head to Head: The U parking changes impact schedules

Peakalika Ichimura: Students need stability

The University of Utah has seen numerous accounts of students protesting the nightmare of parking on campus.

On Aug. 28, 2025, the U took to Instagram to explain changes to class schedules taking place as soon as the spring 2026 semester, which they deemed would increase availability. With plans to shift 50% of classes outside of primetime hours, only 30% of classes will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This plan is a slap in the face of the student body and faculty. This change in class schedules harms students who work, commute or have other responsibilities outside of class.

U commute

As of 2023, the U reports about 79% of the student body commutes to campus. As a result, many of these students took to social media or public media to advocate discontent for the limited parking available.

Along with limited parking, multiple complaints have been raised about the rising costs of parking permits. In 2024, the commonly used U permit for students was $345 for the complete academic year. By 2028, the U permit is expected to rise to $516.48. “When they announced the class changes, even as someone who doesn’t park here because of the cost, I was in shock,” student Jocelyn Esquivel said.

For faculty, the commonly purchased A permit is shifting from $828 in 2024 to $1,239.60 by 2028. Changes in class schedules don’t just ignore the infamous parking issues on campus. Instead, this decision perpetuates further financial disparities.

U work

Tuition is also becoming more expensive, with the average undergraduate resident student paying about $224.20 more each semester.

With about 67% of college students nationally paying for their own tuition, these rising costs at the U only cause further emotional and financial distress for students.

“I used to be a host at a restaurant, so I understand other students’ frustration. I know most students are working, because we have to pay for stuff too,” student Isabel Marchena said.

Working is essential for many students paying for their school.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 3% of college students work. “Class schedule changes will for sure affect students’ working. There are a lot of students who do their part-time job in the afternoon and morning. They only have time for school in the daytime,” Esquivel said.

For many students with part-time jobs, shifts occur during evenings and weekends. Therefore, pushing classes later into the day directly conflicts with work availability. Rather than supporting students who work to afford rising tuition, this scheduling change demolishes their ability to succeed both financially and academically.

U care

Outside of school and work, students and faculty have other responsibilities and needs. Parents make up 1 in 5 college students. Being a parent requires quality time, transportation and the means to provide. These requirements are undermined when classes are being pushed into early mornings and late nights.

Faculty members share a similar struggle as their work hours are directly impacted. Non-prime time scheduling ignores these realities, creating inequities across the campus community by disadvantaging those who must balance caregiving with education or work.

Designing class schedules must support rather than punish those balancing multiple responsibilities. “I have late classes at night ending at 9 p.m. After a very long day of school and work, I don’t have time to do anything else,” University Union Events Manager Anh Phan said.

U must push back

Besides caring for family members, students and faculty deserve time for themselves. With classes placed between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is still time in the day for everyone at the U to balance what brings them joy outside of school and work.

When class ends during prime time, students can create study groups, attend club meetings, or get physically active. Having a life outside of school and work is essential for successful career development and learning.

Student organizations and events will be hit hard. With many club meetings happening in the evenings to accommodate class schedules, student leaders must now run the risk of low member count from further shifts. “Most of the events, specifically in the Union, are during office hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Phan said.

When asked if the class schedule changes impact student attendance, she said, “There are a lot of people who won’t come to campus unless they have class. If I don’t have classes, I won’t go to campus, so I won’t get involved.”

Like student leaders, faculty will have a more difficult time balancing work and family. By returning to the prior class schedule, faculty could hold office hours, pursue research and still return home to their families at a reasonable time. Now, they must fear irregular class schedules and shuffling between work and home.

Utilizing prime time hours is convenient and protects the productivity and prosperity of the entire campus community.

