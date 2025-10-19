Utes split 4-game stretch as conference play heats up

The University of Utah women’s soccer team wrapped up a challenging four-game stretch that saw them split four results against Big 12 opponents, earning two road wins and a loss before falling 2-1 at home to No. 21 Colorado on Oct. 16 at Ute Field.

The Utes’ recent run began in Orlando on Oct. 2, where Utah fell 2-0 to UCF. A penalty in the 24th minute gave UCF an early 1-0 lead, followed by a turnover inside Utah’s 18-yard box that made it 2-0. Utes midfielder Grace Watkins led Utah’s attack with multiple shots on goal, while goalkeeper Erin Gibbs made several key saves to keep the score line in reach.

Head coach Hideki Nakada remained optimistic after the loss. “I thought we outplayed UCF and created numerous chances. We’re just one result away from building real momentum,” he said.

That result came just three days later in Houston, where Utah earned its first Big 12 win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Cougars. Junior midfielder Bella Woods delivered the decisive goal and her first goal of the season in the 15th minute, launching a shot from 30 yards out to put Utah ahead. Gibbs responded with another standout performance, making four crucial saves to secure the clean sheet and preserve the Utes’ much-needed road win.

“This was a gritty win in a tough environment,” Nakada said. “Erin was phenomenal, and Bella’s goal gave us the special moment we needed.”

The Utes followed that up with another impressive road victory, blanking Arizona 1-0 in Tucson on Oct. 10. Woods again provided the difference, scoring just two minutes into the match after a crisp buildup from Watkins and Kelly Bullock. The goal was Utah’s fastest since 2017.

Defensively, Utah was dominant, holding Arizona without a single shot on goal, the first time the Utes had done so since 2022. Gibbs earned her fifth clean sheet of the season, and Utah extended its streak of shutout wins to two.

“Our back line and Erin were excellent once again,” Nakada said. “It was a full team effort.”

Returning home on Oct. 16, Utah looked to extend its win streak to three but fell 2-1 to No. 21 Colorado in front of a strong crowd at Ute Field. The Buffaloes scored early and added another goal midway through the second half before sophomore Callie Blaylock found the back of the net in the 77th minute for her first goal of the season.

Despite a late surge, including several near misses from Woods and Bullock, Utah couldn’t complete the comeback. The Utes outshot Colorado 22-10 and led in shots on goal 7-6, but struggled to convert chances. “It’s disappointing to walk away without a result given how well we played,” Nakada said. “We just need to be sharper in front of goal.”

After the four-game stretch, Utah sits at 7-6-3 overall record and 2-3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. The Utes have shown resilience even with a tough schedule, with Woods emerging as an offensive spark and Gibbs continuing to anchor as one of the conference’s most disciplined goalies.

Next up, Utah travels to Waco, Texas to face another ranked Big 12 opponent, No. 10 Baylor, on Sunday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is set for noon MT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

