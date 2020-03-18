A Comprehensive List of Campus Resources and Functions During COVID-19 Outbreak

The University of Utah announced a transition to online courses on March 12, 2020. Since then, the U has relied on email and social media communication to announce other campus shifts.

What is still open and accessible to students in Salt Lake City? What resources can students who have moved back home still use? What … is happening?

In the wake of this unprecedented viral pandemic, here’s a rundown of the status of campus and community resources and activities.

Counseling Center

Initial consultations are now over the phone. Contact the Counseling Center at 801-581-6826.

All other appointments will be virtual. The Counseling Center plans to provide “telemental health sessions” for those who already have appointments, or who have been ongoing clients.

In-person therapy and group counseling appointments have been cancelled in favor of these virtual sessions.

Only crisis services will be offered in person during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Counseling Center itself.

Dining Options

As of March 17, no locations on campus offer dine-in options. This includes the Peterson Heritage Center, Miller Cafe in Lassonde and dining in the A. Ray Olpin Union. These locations now offer carry out options exclusively, and hours have changed. The PHC varies by day of the week. On Monday through Friday, breakfast is available from 8 to 10:30 a.m, lunch is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30pm and dinner is served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2:3o p.m. and dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Miller Café in Lassonde is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Union Food Court is only open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These hours may change. Some locations where students could use transfer meals and Flex Dollars have closed, like the Marriott Honors Community’s market.

Meal plans are still effective, but can be cancelled at any time.

On-Campus Living

Housing

All housing options are still open. No residents are being forced out of housing on-campus.

However, in an email sent to all campus residents on March 15, Barb Remsburg, the director of housing, said “For the students that remain in housing, if you can go home, we ask you to do so. If you are at home away from campus, we ask that you stay there.”

Those who choose to leave campus can receive a refund for time not living on campus if they cancel their contract.

Front Desks

The PHC, Lassonde and MHC still have functioning front desks. These hours are fluid, but are still accessible to get keys, mail, etc.

RAs

All student leaders on campus are treated as residents in terms of moving out. All students living on campus during the rest of the semester will still have an RA, though it may not be the same RA assigned at the beginning of the school year.

Parking

Commuter Services relaxed some parking restrictions. Guardsman Way, Stadium and Merrill Engineering lots are open for parking, regardless of permit. Some parking permits are able to receive a prorated refund, depending on when they were purchased.

Feed U Pantry

The Feed U Pantry is still open for students to use. Hours vary, but are listed on the Pantry’s website. The Pantry continues to accept volunteers.

Anyone with a valid UID may use the Pantry, whether in person at the Union or through their To-Go option.

Admissions

Campus tours have been cancelled through April 1. The office is still available virtually and over the phone. The deadline to accept admission and confirm intent to enroll was also extended to June 1.

Marriott Library

The library remains open, but is only accessible to those with a valid UID. The library’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students may now check out laptops and other resources for an extended period of time of 7 days, rather than 24 hours.

Local Dining

Just like on-campus dining, there are no sit-in options for dining in Salt Lake County. Some restaurants provide take-out options.

For more COVID-19 resources and information, visit the Department of Public Safety’s website.

Editor’s note: Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, tiredness, and shortness of breath. These symptoms are believed to occur between 2 and 14 days after a person is exposed to the disease. If you have these symptoms and have recently come into contact with a person who is known to have COVID-19, or if you have recently traveled to an area with community spread of the disease, you should call your doctor. Areas with community spread of COVID-19 are believed to include China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Seattle. If you do not have a doctor who you visit regularly, please call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707 or the University of Utah Health hotline at 801-587-0712. Do not go to a healthcare facility without first making arrangements to do so.