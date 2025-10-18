Guest Opinion: A national mesothelioma registry could significantly enhance health outcomes for Utah veterans

For most of the 20th century, asbestos — a naturally occurring mineral — was widely used across all branches of the US military. It was embedded in numerous materials used in the construction and maintenance of planes, ships, tanks, trucks, and other equipment. Yet it had drastic health consequences. Once inhaled or ingested, its microscopic fibers can become lodged and accumulate in the lining of vital organs, which eventually causes mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer. Beyond the disconcerting diagnosis, this disease is notorious for being frequently misdiagnosed, allowing it to progress further to a stage where treatments become less effective and survival rates critically drop. A national registry could change that, as such a systemic database could support earlier detection, faster intervention and better outcomes for high-risk groups like veterans.

The hidden cost of asbestos exposure among Utah veterans

Military service has long entailed exposure to a range of occupational hazards, but one of the most persistent and underrecognized is asbestos. Valued for its tenacity as well as its fire resistance and insulation properties, the U.S. armed forces extensively used this natural mineral in the production and preservation of their infrastructure, vehicles, and several facilities during World War II. This means service members routinely encountered it in daily operations, but unfortunately, often without sufficient information about the associated health risks.

Among the deadliest consequences of asbestos exposure is pleural mesothelioma, a malignant tumor that typically develops in the protective tissue of the lungs. Unlike many other cancers, detecting this disease is highly challenging as it can remain dormant for up to 40 years. Even more troubling, its symptoms — such as disrupted appetite, consistent coughing, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and chest wall mass — are vague and easily misattributed to more common illnesses. As a result, misdiagnoses frequently occur in the early stages, when intervention could be most effective. Alarmingly, such diagnostic errors also persist even in late stages, severely limiting treatment options and reducing survival rates.

The impact of this public health crisis has never been more apparent in Utah. From 1999 to 2017, the Beehive State witnessed almost 1,600 people die of asbestos-related diseases, of which 299 were associated with mesothelioma. Salt Lake County logged the highest death toll, with 559 fatalities, while Utah and Davis Counties, respectively, recorded 224 and 163 casualties. Although this issue affects the entire state, veterans are among the most severely impacted. Nationally, they make up 30% of the 3,000 mesothelioma diagnoses reported annually, a figure especially concerning given Utah’s large veteran population. Nearly 140,000 former service members currently reside in the state, and many may have been exposed to asbestos during their service in contaminated sites like Hill AFB and Dugway Proving Ground. This reality underscores the urgent need for targeted monitoring to detect mesothelioma cases earlier before it is too late.

Why a national registry is essential for veterans at risk of Mesothelioma

Establishing a national mesothelioma registry would be a critical step toward addressing persistent gaps in diagnosis as well as long-term care for high-risk populations, particularly veterans. Centralizing the collection of relevant data and enabling real-time access to it means providing healthcare providers with the necessary tools to identify early warning signs, lessen diagnostic errors, and ensure timely referrals to specialists. In turn, patients could benefit from faster intervention, more consistent care and improved chances of survival.

In addition to its clinical value, a registry serves as a vital tool for advancing research. Today, delayed case reporting limits our understanding of disease patterns and the efficacy of new treatments. A well-designed and up-to-date database would nonetheless allow researchers to track emerging trends, refine screening protocols, and expedite the development of more effective therapies. It could also help public health officials identify hotspots of exposure and direct resources where they are most needed.

However, making this vision a reality will require strong federal leadership, sustainable funding and coordination between public health institutions and other concerned stakeholders. With such collaboration in place, a national registry can do more than improve outcomes for today’s patients. It could help prevent future cases and provide long-overdue support for the veteran community that has borne the cost of asbestos exposure the longest.

Jonathan Sharp is the Chief Financial Officer of the Environmental Litigation Group, P.C., headquartered in Birmingham, AL. For over three decades, this law firm has successfully assisted numerous victims of environmental toxic exposure and their families.