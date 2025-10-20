The University of Utah's Independent Student Voice

The Daily Utah Chronicle
Photo Series: Utah fumbles 2025 Holy War

The Utes left Provo on Saturday soaked in defeat, falling to BYU 24-21.
Mary Allen
Utah safety Jackson Bennee (23) makes a tackle during the Utes’ game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT on Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Mary Allen | The Daily Utah Chronicle)
By Mary Allen, Design Director
October 20, 2025
Mary Allen
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) makes a throw during the Utes' game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT on Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Mary Allen | The Daily Utah Chronicle)
Mary Allen
Utah football's game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT on Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Mary Allen | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Mary Allen
Mary Allen, Design Director
(she/her) Mary has been working in design and photography with the Chronicle since fall 2022. Currently pursuing a B.F.A. in graphic design, she is a passionate storyteller who loves the opportunity she has to explore her skills here at the University of Utah. When she’s not designing, she’s likely outside or looking for a good album to listen to — maybe both. 
