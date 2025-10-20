Photo Series: Utah fumbles 2025 Holy War
The Utes left Provo on Saturday soaked in defeat, falling to BYU 24-21.
By Mary Allen, Design Director
October 20, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Mary Allen, Design Director
(she/her) Mary has been working in design and photography with the Chronicle since fall 2022. Currently pursuing a B.F.A. in graphic design, she is a passionate storyteller who loves the opportunity she has to explore her skills here at the University of Utah. When she’s not designing, she’s likely outside or looking for a good album to listen to — maybe both.
Navigate Left
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Story: Aminé Electrifies the U
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: The Pie Pizzeria
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Healing Through Songs of The People
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Student Designers Bring Hollywood Glamour to the Runway
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Academia in the Arctic
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Lifeblood of the Valley
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: RedFest 2024
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: The 801 Pyros
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Election Day at the U
-
Photo SeriesPhoto Series: Utes Triumph in a Successful Bear Hunt
Navigate Right