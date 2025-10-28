U experts discredit Tylenol-autism link

After U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that taking Tylenol during pregnancy may cause autism, health experts pushed back, emphasizing that no scientific evidence supports the claim and warning that statements from public officials can spread dangerous medical misinformation.

Research has increasingly examined prenatal exposures, including medications such as acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol. However, major health agencies — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) — have found no conclusive evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy causes autism.

Politics in medicine

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has been studied for decades as scientists work to understand its causes, which include both genetic and environmental factors. Dr. Karen Wilcox, Chair of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the U’s College of Pharmacy, said there is no “scientific consensus” that a link between Tylenol and autism exists.

Wilcox added that misinformation about medicine often spreads rapidly when amplified by authority figures. “When trusted individuals, for example, our government officials, make statements, people tend to believe them, and when it’s replicated throughout social media, it makes it seem like it’s more true,” she said.

Dr. Jim VanDerslice, Division Chief of Public Health at the School of Medicine, said that while misinformation in health is common, it is less typical for it to originate from high-level officials, although the occurrence is “more common than it has been in the past.” He explained that scientific understanding is built through a cumulative process that involves research, peer review and consensus.

“We have a fairly well-established set of procedures around establishing what is the most likely state of affairs in science,” VanDerslice said. “There’s no one study that can establish the truth as to what happens. The one truth is really hard to get at.”

He explained that government agencies like the NIH and CDC rely on meta-analysis and systematic reviews that evaluate multiple studies before deciding on official guidance.

“There are groups where the work they do is to evaluate all the studies and to say, ‘Okay, if we only take the best studies, the weight of evidence is saying this,’” VanDerslice said. “That process has been well-established and transparent.”

VanDerslice said he had not found credible evidence supporting the recent Tylenol-autism claim. “The sources that I feel are credible basically have not supported the statements that were made recently by the president,” he said.

Navigating misinformation

VanDerslice also discussed challenges of countering misinformation, especially when fear-based claims spread faster than balanced scientific communication.

“It doesn’t take much to spread a message which causes fear,” VanDerslice said. “Being able to pull into a message to say that something is safe doesn’t have the same psychological response. Fearful messages get your attention.”

He said messages about children and health risks tend to elicit particularly strong emotional reactions. “We care a lot about children, especially when it’s your children,” VanDerslice said. “Something that comes up around a risk to a child, you’ve got both the fear and now it’s your kid. Those kinds of things distort messages.”

To identify reliable information, VanDerslice recommended that people examine the source and motivation behind a claim and compare information across multiple outlets.

“I think one of the main things is the source,” he said. “Statements are made with a purpose. The biggest thing is having to make the effort to look at more than one place.”

Both experts said that understanding how to evaluate information is key to combating misinformation. “We all have to learn to check our sources,” Wilcox said. “When it comes to health information, misinformation can do real harm.”

