New financial aid initiative makes higher education more accessible

For current Utah high school seniors, an education at the University of Utah could now be entirely free for four years. However, a student receiving the scholarship depends on their academic benchmarks and a family household income under $100,000 per year.

The University of Utah announced the Utah Promise Scholarship on Oct. 13. The new initiative covers tuition for eligible first-year Utah students admitted to the U in the fall of 2026. “This is a transformative step for the University of Utah,” President Taylor Randall said. “No student should have to choose between pursuing a college education and their family’s financial security. Utah Promise ensures that higher education is within reach for thousands of talented students across our state.”

The Utah Promise scholarship

The program applies to first-time, first-year undergraduate students with an unweighted high school GPA of 3.5 or higher. It covers tuition and mandatory fees for up to four years of full-time enrollment with scholarships and grants. Eligible students must complete a free application for admission by the university’s Dec. 1 priority deadline and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 1. To maintain eligibility, students need to continue to submit the FAFSA each year and maintain qualifying income and asset levels. Recipients must also successfully complete full-time course loads each semester and maintain a cumulative 3.5 GPA or higher.

In a statement from the U, Provost Mitzi Montoya explained the reasoning behind the decision. “Utahns deserve affordable, high-quality education that prepares them for their eventual careers,” Montoya said. “Utah Promise is about investing in the people and future of our state. It gives more students the freedom to focus on learning, leadership and discovery without the stress of overwhelming tuition bills.”

“The Utah Promise underscores the University of Utah’s commitment to ensuring that talented Utah students from families who make less than $100,000 can access a high-quality education without the barrier of tuition. Utah’s high school graduates with an unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above and who meet eligibility requirements will be well-prepared to contribute to Utah’s future,” said John Marfield, executive director of the Office of Admissions.

Other financial aid for U students

The initiative builds on the university’s existing financial aid and scholarship programs. By reducing financial barriers, the program aims to improve college access and completion rates for first-generation students. The Salt Lake Tribune reported “the initiative also comes as state lawmakers have been pushing for higher education to be more affordable and accessible.”

“By ensuring that scholarships and grants cover full tuition and mandatory fees for eligible first-time students, the University of Utah is investing in the future of our state by enabling students to focus on learning and leadership rather than financial stress. The Utah Promise scholarship at the U will make a college education truly accessible by removing a major cost barrier,” said Anthony P. Jones, executive director of financial aid and scholarships.

The program only applies to the incoming class of high school graduates. It does not apply to those already enrolled at the U or transfer students. However, the U still has multiple scholarships available to students who don’t fit these criteria. Utah Promise builds on the success of the For Utah Scholarship. Starting in 2020, the For Utah program has combined federal and state funds to cover what remains of tuition and fees for low-income students at the university. That offer is only available to students eligible for federal Pell Grants or those whose annual family income is less than $50,000. Utah Promise aims to reach more of that group and working-class families.

