Utah women’s basketball pulls away in second half against Utah State

The University of Utah women’s basketball team is now 2-0 after defeating Utah State 90-53 in their first road game this season.

Lani White had a team-high 19 points. Utes had four players in double digits, including two career highs from Avery Hjlemstad with 16 and Brooke Walker with 12. LA Sneed contributed 9 assists.

First half

To start the game, Maty Wilke hit a three-pointer within the first 10 seconds of play. Just less than a minute later, White hit her first three of the game. Reese Ross drains a layup to get Utah on an 8-0 run to start the game. Utah State seemed like they were able to keep up, but the Utes caught a hot streak, finding themselves on a 13-0 run to end the quarter with a score of 25-8 in favor of the Lady Runnin’ Utes.

To start the second quarter, the Utes went back and forth with Utah State. The Utes couldn’t find a momentum shift this quarter, as Utah State always seemed to find an answer to them on the offensive side. Later, with less than five minutes remaining, Utah State got itself back in the game, being down just single digits. The Utes allowed 9 points off turnovers this quarter and only scored 14 in the second quarter. However, thanks to a great first quarter, the Utes were up 39-31 at half.

Second half

To start the third quarter, Chrya Evans gets a layup to get the offense going. This was followed by another layup by Walker. Soon after, White makes another three, followed by a layup by Wilke to set the table for a 10-0 run to start the period, making a statement on their offense. The Utes were up 18 halfway through the quarter. The Utes continue to find the net, with Evans scoring another layup and another three for White. To finish the quarter, Sam Crispe hits a layup with just 2 seconds on the clock, with the Utes finishing the quarter 59-37. The Utes clearly showed improvement on both sides of the court, showing what they can do when they find their rhythm.

The fourth quarter was no different for the Utes. Around the 8-minute mark, White started the scoring for the Utes with a layup and a quick close shot for a quick set of scores. Scoring continues for the Utes across all boards, with the Utes playing great defense as well. The Utes continue their hot streak and finish the game 90-53. Hjlelmstad had herself a great fourth quarter, scoring 11 points solely in the fourth.

The Utes’ offense and defense came to play this quarter. The Utes played above and beyond this game on both sides of the court, shooting 57.8% from the field and 50% from three, as well as 25 assists as a team.

Next up

The Utes’ next game will be against Utah Valley on Nov. 11 at home. You can anticipate that the Utes will continue to stand out this season with their great roster.

