Utes Find Their Groove Under Alex Jensen, Start Season 3-0

Through the first few weeks of the season, the University of Utah men’s basketball team has found its rhythm, its stars, and its swagger. Following a thriller overtime win against in-state rival Weber State and a commanding victory against Holy Cross, the Runnin’ Utes have stormed to a 3-0 start under first-year head coach Alex Jensen.

Vs Weber State

On Saturday, November 8, the Utes’ 92-89 overtime win against Weber State was a reminder of what makes Utah basketball at the Huntsman Center so electric. Terrence Brown put on an offensive clinic, dropping a career high 36 points on 13 of 23 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists. His backcourt running mate, Don McHenry, complimented him perfectly, scoring 26 points and grabbing six rebounds of his own.

“This is a big game for Weber, especially for local kids, and this is kind of like their Super Bowl in a way, and we can’t take them lightly,” Jensen said.

The Wildcats managed most of the game, with their largest lead of the night at 11. After trailing by 7 at the half, Utah fought its way back into the game. Brown’s relentless attacking and McHenry’s timely shooting kept the Utes within striking distance.

With just seconds remaining in regulation and Utah down by three, McHenry buried a cold-blooded corner three to tie the game 84-84, sending the game into overtime and the Huntsman Center into chaos.

In overtime, Brown took over again. He scored six of Utah’s eight points, including four straight to open the extra five minutes, as the Utes escaped with a hard-earned comeback win over the Wildcats. “I feel like he’s just a clutch player,” Brown said of McHenry.

“He comes from a winning program up at Western Kentucky. He hit a bunch of crazy shots there, too. … So I already knew he was a crazy shot maker, and that’s why I put my trust into him when I passed it to him at the corner. Coach told me just to get downhill, find a shooter, and he was the first person I seen. So I didn’t even hesitate to pass it to him,” said Brown

The victory showcased Utah’s poise under pressure. Forward Keanu Dawes was a difference-maker inside, notching his first double-double of the year with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Utes also rattled off eight consecutive made field goals during the first half and outscored Weber State 42-35 in the second, despite never leading in regulation. With the win against the Wildcats, Utah leads the overall series 27-14.

Vs Holy Cross

Two days later, Utah carried that energy into Monday night’s 87-69 win over Holy Cross, this time showing off a complete, end-to-end performance. Brown continued to lead the team and his hot streak, scoring 21 points to lead five Utes that were in double figures, marking his second straight game with at least 20.

Dawes scored 14 and was a rebound shy of a double-double. Seydou Traore finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Don McHenry scored 12, and freshman Obomate Abbey added 10 points and six boards. Brown had 11 points and McHenry had 10 by halftime as the Utes took a 48-34 advantage heading into halftime. Perhaps most telling is the team’s chemistry: every Utah player who got in the game recorded at least one point, rebound and an assist.

The past two games

The Utes out-rebounded Holy Cross 40-28 after getting out-rebounded 52-49 vs Weber. Overall against the Crusaders, Utah had five steals, five blocks, 15 assists and forced eight turnovers. The Utes shot 53% (32-60) from the field and 33% (8-24) from behind the arc, out of their 87 points – 44 of them were in the paint.

“I’m pleased with the rebounding; that was a point of emphasis the last two games — and we came in at halftime (Vs Weber) pretty down in that category,” Jensen said. “We did a good job tonight, outrebounding them in both halves.”

Alex Jensen remains undefeated inside the Huntsman Center both as a player (59-0) and a coach (3-0).

Utah has now started 3-0 for the fifth straight season, but this one feels different. With Brown emerging as the go-to scorer, McHenry complementing him as a steady 3-point threat and a rotation filled with athleticism and depth in the paint, the Runnin’ Utes’ ceiling this season continues to rise under Jensen.

Up Next, the Utes will get a short break before hosting Sam Houston on Saturday, November 15 and Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov 18, inside the Huntsman Center. The Bearkats handed Utah a home loss the first time they met in 2022-23 (65-55). Against Purdue FW, Utah has won in both appearances, with the last dating in the 2015-16 season (96-79).

As Utah looks ahead, it’s clear this team has both the pieces and the poise to make noise this season. The blend of veteran leadership, confident young talent, and a relentless home-court edge could make the Alex Jensen era one worth watching closely.