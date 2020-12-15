Live Updates As Utah Football Signs their class of 2021

The early signing period is finally here for the University of Utah football team. The team will be signing tons of new faces who will be suiting up for the Utes starting next season. This story will be updating as the newest Utes put ink to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent.

[7:29 a.m. MST]

Zereoue Williams

Offensive Tackle

Phoenix, AZ

6’8 248 pounds

Williams is one of two offensive linemen who will sign with Utah during the early period. Williams plays at Mountain Pointe High School and is the No. 12 player in the state. While he is relatively new to the sport, Williams’ size gives him the potential to be a great lineman later in his career at Utah.

Utah beat out the likes of Arizona State, Florida State and Oregon State for Williams.

[9:12 a.m. MST]

Trey Reynolds

Linebacker

Queen Creek, AZ

6’2 235 pounds

Reynolds is a three star commit from Queen Creek High School. He is the No. 11 prospect in the state of Arizona. In his high school career, he recorded 372 total tackles, 108 of which were solo. His junior season was the most productive with 159 tackles. This year he recorded 157 tackles.

Reynolds intends to be an early enrollee and will be on campus this coming spring.

[9:13 a.m. MST]

Tevita Fotu

Defensive Tackle

Ephraim, UT

6’4 299 pounds

Fotu is the younger brother of former Utah player Leki Fotu. Tevita comes to the Utes after a brief stint at Snow College. Last season at Snow, Fotu accounted for 17 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Before playing at Snow College, Fotu played locally at Herriman high school where as a defensive tackle he had 96 total tackles, eight sacks and 10.5 TFLs.

Fotu is ranked the No. 13 junior college transfer in this class. He is the No. 2 JuCo product in the state of Utah and the No. 4 DT transfer in this class. Fotu intends to enroll at Utah in the spring.

