Utah beats down Baylor 55-28 in Waco

Utah is on a roll. With a 55-28 win over Baylor, hopes of claiming a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Dec. 6 remain intact.

An overwhelming chunk of Utah’s offensive success came from the run game: 380 rushing yards and five touchdowns capped off an impressive performance by the offensive line on the road.

Superstar offensive tackle and projected first-round NFL draft pick Spencer Fano explained how it feels to be a part of an elite rushing attack. “It’s so much fun. You do your job and then you see these guys just running down the field, it’s so much fun, man.” Fano said. “I feel like we usually have a bunch of those short chip yards and take a lot of time off the clock, but today those guys were getting out there and making plays. They’re untouchable when they’re in the open field.”

Explosive plays were the key to Utah’s offense in Waco. Touchdowns of 25, 65, 67, 64 and 74 yards gave Utah a comfortable lead that was never given up. From there, the Utes controlled the clock and ran away with a dominant victory. One man who was responsible for two of those explosive plays is freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin.

When asked about what went through his mind on his second run, Ficklin kept his response professional. “Go out there and have fun, that’s my motto. The hole opened up thanks to my great O-line, and Wayshawn [Parker] set up a good block. It was just all set up perfectly, and from that point on, it’s just make one man miss in the open field and go score it,” Ficklin said.

Ficklin is expected to play a larger role in the offense as the year progresses. The coaching staff has seen him shine in various opportunities, and his impact has become paramount on the offensive side of the ball.

“Byrd Ficklin was probably the biggest catalyst for us when we needed it. He provided two huge runs for us, and the guy is just a really good football player. He’s got a bright future, as I’ve said several times before, and he just really provides a spark for us,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. He continued, saying, “The moment is never too big for Byrd, and he’s going to be a really good one.”

It’s tricky to find glaring negatives in a 27-point blowout, but one area in which Utah struggled vs. Baylor was pass defense. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson entered the week ranked fifth in the nation in total passing yards. His 430-yard performance bolstered his total above 3,000 on the year, now making him the leading passer in college football.

While there is a conversation to be had about game script and Baylor electing to throw the ball 58 times, Utah’s pass defense never quite found a groove. Elijah Davis provided a spark in the secondary with a pick-six in the first half, but other than that, the struggles remained consistent throughout the night. This may be something to monitor down the stretch for Utah and their opponents.

Overall, a great win over Baylor is exactly what Utah needed this weekend. Conference Championship game hopes are alive and well, and a Cincinnati win on Nov. 22 can transform Utah from hopefuls to favorites.

For now, Utah will have its sights set on Kansas State. The Wildcats will visit Rice-Eccles Stadium at 2:00 local time on Saturday afternoon. Go Utes!

