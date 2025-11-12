The 1974 Bookstore puts accessibility and community first

The 1974 bookstore has taken off its cart training wheels and stationed itself across from Pioneer Park. From a mobile book cart to a storefront, 1974 bookstore owner Annie Pagett has always found ways to make book purchasing accessible to her community.

Books From Sea to Shining Sea

Pagett’s bookselling journey began during the pandemic when she moved from Salt Lake City to be with her mom in Florida. “I was there for about two and a half years, and in 2022, I kind of just conjured the idea,” she said. “In my neighborhood, there was a space that became available. It was a walkable neighborhood and I was like, ‘wow, that’s a really good spot for a bookstore.'”

Happy Medium Books Cafe was born. The bookstore did well, and the community that Pagett built, she remembers fondly. “I literally maybe had 500 followers when I did a soft opening, and I had a line out the door. It was insane,” she said. After some time, though, she decided to sell the bookstore to a good friend and return to Salt Lake City.

Bringing Books To a Market Near You

Despite leaving the bookstore behind, Pagett’s itch to share her love of books did not waver. It was on a trip to Europe when inspiration struck for her book cart. “One of the things that I love and got inspired by was that there’s books everywhere, in little carts, in bibliotheca’s, in little bikes and newsstands,” she said. “What a great concept? I always had it in the back of my mind, ‘how could I bring literature in a mobile platform that’s carbon-friendly?'”

Pagett began her search for a cart but had no luck finding one that fit her vision. She wanted a cart that was visually appealing while maintaining functionality. With no options, she decided to design one herself. “I got the measurements, got the trailer and then a friend of mine went ahead and built the cart for me,” she said. The cart allowed Pagett to sell books to the community while remaining eco-friendly and accessible.

Pioneer Park is Home

For many, 9th & 9th and Sugar House are the hotspot locations to browse small businesses. Pagett wants to add the Pioneer Park area to that list. “My gut was just like, ‘No, go to Pioneer. Make it happen in Pioneer,'” she said. So, she went to Pioneer Park, opening her book storefront across from the Salt Lake historical spot.

By putting her trust in this location to open her small business, she hopes that the area will eventually see more foot traffic and other business owners will follow. “I believe in the Downtown core and this park has meaning for me and my family, so I took the chance to come here,” Pagett said.

For Pagett, accessibility and community are at the core of bookselling. “I might go bankrupt, but it’s about affordability,” she said. “I’m not here to get rich. I want people to buy books.” With an under $25 book guarantee and a student discount, Pagett hopes to help the community find affordable books. She also encourages people to come into the store to donate to her food bin, supporting the Utah Food Bank. With the donation of food, customers can receive a $2 discount on their purchase.

You can buy books at the 1974 Bookstore location or catch the cart at its next stop.

[email protected]

@haiedmonds.bsky.social