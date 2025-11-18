The U’s 2025 Veterans Day Commemoration

On Nov. 14, the University of Utah held its annual Veterans Day commemoration, honoring over a dozen veterans for their service.

Each of the twelve veterans honored at the U’s Veterans Day ceremony received a medal accompanied by a personal description of their service. The event featured the honoring of a student veteran and a keynote address from BYU student Madeline Christianson. The commemoration also included Veteran Support Center Director Faamai Taupau and Vice President of Student Affairs Lori McDonald. Taupau said the event was to “celebrate our nation’s heroes.”

Commemoration speakers

After a bagpipe procession from the Marriott Library to the A. Ray Olpin Union Building, organizers held a full-dress military ceremony and cannon salute. Once everyone was in the Union ballroom, the tribute to the Veterans began.

Taupau noted that the commemoration was “not only to honor service but to celebrate the spirit of courage and sacrifice that defines our nation’s heroes.” He congratulated the 2025-2026 student veteran of the year, Christopher A. Smith, who could not attend the ceremony. Smith was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and is now a student at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney School of Law. Smith received the award through his “exceptional academic achievement,” according to the Veterans Day Committee.

McDonald said community members, faculty, staff and students describe the commemoration as “one of the most moving and memorable events on campus.” McDonald also thanked the veterans for attending the commemoration.

The keynote speaker, BYU student Madeline Christianson, gave an address that stemmed from her great-grandfather’s place in the Ghost Army in World War II. Christianson made a specific address to the veterans, stating that “[they] are not so alone.”

Commemoration honorees

After the speakers, the veterans were then honored with a medal and a description of their services. All of which were put together by the Veterans Day Committee.

The first veteran, Richard G. Miller, was supposed to be honored in 2023, but was honored in 2025 due to “unforeseen circumstances.” He joined the Utah Army National Guard and was later deployed to Ramadi, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Miller served for more than three decades and said that “every accomplishment in my pursuit of service … was made possible by the remarkable Soldiers I served alongside.”

Michael D. Kipp was the second veteran to be honored at the commemoration. He enlisted in the Navy at 18 and was deployed to Okinawa for the newly created HALO school. Kipp said that his experiences in the Vietnam War were “difficult to forget.” Kipp led operations in Mexico, the Philippines, North Korea and Czechoslovakia.

Scott Thomas Lyman was drafted into the US Army in 1951 and was deployed to Korea, and then he was later deployed to Vietnam. Lyman became skilled at fixing aircraft and retained a position on the Flight Evaluation Board when he returned back to the United States after his tours. Lyman served for 24 years and received two Bronze Star Medals.

Jay Nielsen was drafted to Vietnam at age 19 and worked as an unofficial medic. Nielsen saved lives in the jungles of Vietnam and received a Bronze Star with the “V” device for valor, the Air Medal, and the Combat Medical Badge. On his time in Vietnam, Nielsen said, “take away the medals, take away everything — I just wanted everyone to come home.”

The next veteran honored was James “Jim” R. Oliphant. Oliphant was drafted into the Vietnam War and then trained to be an aircraft mechanic. During the Vietnam War, Oliphant flew the CH-54 as a decoy over Ho Chi Minh so Special Operations soldiers could be extracted. Oliphant logged 1,161 total flight hours and 461 during Vietnam. Oliphant received four medals for his time in the Army.

Donald Saxon went to Vietnam in 1967 for artillery support in the infantry. Saxon persevered through mortar attacks and artillery strikes during his time in Vietnam. Saxon was awarded many medals, and during his time in the Marine Corps, he stated, “I wish the war had not happened at all. But since it did, I can’t imagine having missed it.”

Ferron Secakuku is a member of the Ute Tribe who was drafted at 19 for the Vietnam War. Secakuku was in the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, known as the “Wolfhounds.” His unit was involved in counterinsurgency operations in an area with Viet Cong tunnel networks. Because of his leadership and courage, Secakuku was reassigned to the 1st Cavalry Division upon returning home.

Alan J. Walker was called to Turkey during the Cold War, where he led a nuclear warhead detachment and became Group Commander. While working in Utah’s 19th Special Forces Group, Walker’s unit was present during the September 11th attacks. “We were the first unit to respond, securing Salt Lake City International Airport,” Walker said. He was also deployed in Afghanistan and the Philippines to rescue missionaries. After 30 years of service, he retired.

The next veteran honored was Rick Miller. Miller went to flight school to avoid the Vietnam infantry, but was drafted anyway. He fought during the Tet Offensive, where 10 of the 33 men in his unit died. While Miller wasn’t “into Medals,” he accepted one for saving a drowning soldier in a river. Miller lost many details of his time in service, but through therapy, he has been able to cope with his PTSD. “I have a good life,” he said.

Colonel Andrew “Andy” M. Wood served in the Utah National Guard. He was deployed to Libya in 2011 to re-establish the US embassy. Wood contained much information about his time in Tripoli and Benghazi. In regard to the attacks on Benghazi, Wood described that he “owed it to them to tell their story too.” Colonel Wood retired with nearly 40 years of service.

Craig Humes joined the US Army at 17 in the 6253rd Army Hospital, which was activated in 1969 for the Vietnam War. Humes was a part of the landing strip known as “Hell’s Acre” and was referred to as “Doc.” Through all of his work, he’d ask himself, “Did I do everything I could?” After Vietnam, Humes graduated from the U and then joined an aviation regiment. He logged over 4,000 hours and retired after nearly 38 years.

The last veteran honored was Randy C. Beal, who served in the US Marine Corps. Beal served three tours in Vietnam and was “skilled at combat” in the infantry. During the Tet Offensive, Beal was involved in the intense combat and received a bullet to the head that caused him to go temporarily blind. Once returning to the U.S., Beal tried to re-enlist in the Marine Corps, but was rejected, so he enlisted in the Army instead.

After each of the dozen honorees received their award, the commemoration ended with a special thanks to the 2025 Veterans Day Committee, Veterans Support Center, ROTC Programs, Union staff, Utah National Guard, the 23rd Army Band and Fort Douglas Museum, Wasatch & District Pipe Bad, University Marketing & Communication, Chartwells and “especially to all those who have served in uniform and their family members.”

