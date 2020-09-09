Warner Bros. Releases First ‘Dune’ Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet

The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated science-fiction epic “Dune” has been released, and it’s full of gorgeous set designs, intense action sequences and a close-up look at the iconic and infamous sandworms. Inspired by Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel, Villeneuve has been wanting to make a film adaptation of “Dune” ever since he became a filmmaker. Luckily, Warner Bros. and global entertainment company Legendary have allowed him to do so, slating “Dune” as their tentpole film for 2020.

“Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet in his first leading blockbuster role as Paul Atreides, whose family leaves their planet of Caladan after getting ownership of a desert planet named Arrakis. The planet is the home of the world’s most valuable resource, a drug called spice that extends human life and gives its users superhuman abilities. Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is tasked with overseeing the spice mining on Arrakis. By taking ownership of Arrakis, the Atreides family becomes an enemy of the rival Harkonnen empire, led by the villainous Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård), and the planet’s natives, known as the Fremen.

Set to a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse,” this first trailer gives fans a glimpse into the massive cast of “Dune.” We first see Chalamet as 15-year-old Paul Atreides, who is being tormented by a nightmare. In a voice-over, he says, “There’s something happening to me. There’s something awakening in my mind. I can’t control it.” In his dream, Paul is haunted by visions of a mysterious young woman, who fans can instantly recognize as Zendaya. The supporting cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem are shown periodically throughout the trailer as viewers are given pieces of the unfolding story.

“Dune” is not Villeneuve’s first foray into the science fiction genre — he has directed the well-known “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as the action-thriller “Sicario.” While “Dune” is similar to “Blade Runner 2049,” in that it’s an adaptation of a popular science fiction novel, the two could not be more different. Stylistically, “Blade Runner 2049” was defined by an eye-popping, neon color palette, set in a future technologically dystopian world. “Dune” appears to have a more neutral color palette and set design, mirroring a typical Hollywood blockbuster.

This is also not the first time that “Dune” has been adapted into a major Hollywood blockbuster. In 1984, David Lynch helmed an adaptation of the same name, but was met with major criticism and commercial failure. It is clear from this new trailer that Villeneuve’s vision and approach are much different. Villeneuve said earlier this month, “I’m a big David Lynch fan, he’s the master. When I saw [Lynch]’s ‘Dune’ I remember being excited, but his take … there are parts that I love and other elements that I am less comfortable with. So it’s like, I remember being half-satisfied. That’s why I was thinking to myself, ‘There’s still a movie that needs to be made about that book, just a different sensibility.’”

Watch the new “Dune” trailer here. Warner Bros. and Legendary are set to release “Dune” nationwide on Dec. 18.

[email protected]

@oakley_burt