Predicting Utah Footballs New 2020 Schedule

University of Utah freshman tight end Brant Kuithe (80) ran after catching the ball during an NCAA Football game vs. Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, CA on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.(Photo by Curtis Lin | Daily Utah Chronicle)

Hopefully, the statement “third time’s the charm” remains true for the Pac-12. The conference released the third version of their 2020 schedule on Saturday, and while this is the second time the conference has released a conference-only schedule, the University of Utah football team finally knows who they will be playing come Nov. 7.

Here is how I see each game going down for the Utes along with a score prediction:

Nov. 7 vs Arizona

Win 24-10

On the opening weekend, the Utes will host the Wildcats. In a typical opening weekend fashion, I see this game to not be the cleanest game for either team. Both teams are replacing their starting quarterback and running back, but something about being at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first time in nearly a year will be what the Utes need to get their season out on the right foot. Arizona will also be introducing some new faces this season after multiple players transferred out of the program this season.

Utah will leave some points on the field but will still dominate the Wildcats and move to 24-19 all-time against them.

Nov. 13 @ UCLA

Win 35-7

Not only will Utah make their first road trip of the season in week two but they will also play in their first of two Friday night games of the season. Utah has had their way with UCLA for the last four years and will this year as well.

Just like Arizona, the Bruins are replacing their star running back Joshua Kelly. A running back isn’t the only big position that the Bruins are going to be filling this fall. Their team will feature new faces at tight end, linebacker, corner and offensive line.

Despite some expected small mistakes on both sides of the ball, Utah will begin to find their footing by the second week and will come out on top, making it five in a row versus the Bruins.

Nov. 21 vs USC

Loss 28-21

While Utah has been able to participate in some form of practice amidst the pandemic, USC has not. Although the Trojans are returning key pieces like quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, it will be interesting to see if the lack of practice is still a factor by the time they make the trip to Salt Lake. Unlike Utah, USC will be challenged right off the bat when they face Arizona State in week 1.

This game is the first big test for Utah, and while I would love to see yet another iconic Utah win versus the Trojans at RES, Slovis and his arsenal of talented WR’s are going to wreak havoc against a young Utah secondary.

Nov. 28 @ Arizona State

Win 35-28

Despite a disappointing loss, Utah will bounce back against the Sun Devils in Tempe and keep their Pac-12 South Champs hope alive. The Utes will look to take advantage of Jayden Daniels, who struggled at times versus Utah last year. This team will also want to get the bad taste out of their mouth from the last time they played in the desert.

The Utah secondary will still have their hands full in this game against ASU but will have learned from the mistakes they made the week before. Yet again the stout Utah defensive line will force Daniels to make some mistakes that might cost them the game.

The game is going to be a shootout and the Utes will get their first win in Tempe since 2016.

Dec. 5 vs Oregon State

Win 35-3

After going through the Pac-12 south gauntlet of USC and ASU, the Utes will get to keep the wins coming when they return home and host Oregon State. While the Beavers have been on the upswing the past few seasons, they still won’t be able to contain a powerful Utah offense. In addition, the Beavers are replacing three starters on their offensive line as well as starting a new quarterback.

The Utah defense is going to have a field day with the new Beavers offensive line and will score at least once on defense in this game.

Utah ends the regular season 1-0 versus the Pac-12 North.

Dec. 11 @ Colorado

Win 24-7

In their final game of the shortened season, the Utes will make the journey to Boulder to face-off versus Colorado. Utah is on a three-game win streak and will make it four after this Friday night rivalry game.

The Buffs are the only team in the South who will be led by a new head coach and quarterback. They will also be replacing one of the best WR’s in the conference and a few key pieces on defense.

It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be snowy, but neither of those things have bothered Utah before and it won’t this time either. Utah will handle the Buffs easily.

Heading into the TBD seventh game of the season Utah will be 5-1 and in the drivers seat for the Pac-12 south.

