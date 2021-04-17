Brewer Shines as Red Team is Victorious in 2021 Spring Game

University of Utah quarterback, senior, Charlie Brewer in the University of Utah Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | Daily Utah Chronicle)

For the first time since November of 2019, Rice-Eccles Stadium had a football game with fans in attendance. 6,500 fans filled the newly expanded stadium for this year’s Red and White Spring game.

First Half Action

Baylor transfer QB Charlie Brewer shined in the first half, going 15-15 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a nine yard pass to Solomon Enis. The second was a five yard pass to Devaughn Vele who made a fantastic juggling catch to secure the six points for the red team.

“He’s [Brewer] a tough quarterback. He’s very instinctual. He’s accurate as you saw — he made some big plays today so it’s gonna be a fun battle,” Devin Lloyd said postgame regarding the ensuing QB battle between Brewer and Cam Rising.

Vele led all the wide receivers across both teams with 66 yards on four receptions. Enis had 44 yards, and Britain Covey had 29 yards. Caine Savage had 14 receiving yards.

“Vele has been our secret weapon for a minute now,” Enis said post game. “Vele has been ready. He’s been consistent, he’s been reliable — people can rely upon him a lot. You know I’m excited … for this tandem that we got going on.”

“We got a lot of playmakers on offense and I just want to add a little mix to it, whatever I can to find success,” Vele said. “And spring was an opportunity for not only me but much of the other guys too to find our place in what we believe can be a really good team coming in the fall.”

On the other side, true freshman QB Peter Costelli led the black team in the first half. The young quarterback struggled in his first action for Utah, going 3-8 for only 23 yards.

Utah’s transfer running backs also made their RES debut with TJ Pledger recording 31 yards on six carries and Chris Curry getting 44 yards of his own. Faysal Aden had the only rushing TD of the whole game.

The red team had a 14-0 lead over the black team at the end of two quarters.

Second Half Action

In the second half, Brewer and Costelli sat while Ja’Quinden Jackson and Bryson Barnes took over under center for both teams. Jackson’s red squad went three and out in their first series of the second half but in their second possession Jackson showed off his legs, rushing for 17 yards on one play.

When asked about if fans could see speciality packages featuring Jackson, head coach Kyle Whittingham said it remains to be seen.

Xavier Carlton led the red team defense with four tackles, three of which were solo. He also had one sack and 4.5 TFLs in the victory. Aaron Lowe led the black team with five tackles.

The red team came out victorious in this year’s game with a final score of 21-0.

The Utes will now head into the offseason with the conclusion of this year’s spring football camp. The players will be left to their own devices until June 1 when summer workouts will begin. The 2021 season will kick off on September 2 when the Utes will host the Weber State Wildcats.

