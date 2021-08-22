Utah Women’s Volleyball Wraps Up Fall Camp with Red vs. White Scrimmage

U of U Volleyball player Dani Drews (1) during the win against Stanford on March 5, 2021 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Utah women’s volleyball team capped off their fall camp by holding their annual Red vs. White Scrimmage game this past weekend. The game was 5-sets long and after every set, players were changing sides and positions to test the waters and fully prepare for the season.

The first two sets went by fast as the White team dominated, not giving the Red team much of a chance to fight back as they led 2-0. Senior Dani Drews put on an impressive display and illustrated why she’s been named to several All-American teams as she had 12 kills in the first two sets alone. Notably, she was also converting on a .533 clip early on.

Into the next set, the Red team made some more switches and seemed to find their groove. While they were trailing by four points midway through the set, team red continued to fight back, putting together a 6-2 run to tie the score at 20-all. Shortly thereafter, Kennedi Evans had a massive ace to fuel the victory and put the Red team on the board.

As the next set began, Madelyn Robinson earned 8 kills and posted a hitting percentage of .400 in the fourth set for the White team. However, this did not stop the Red team as they continued their momentum to take the fourth set and tie it up at two sets a piece.

The fifth set was then won by the Red squad after a heated battle, going back and forth which led to extra points. As a group, the Utah women’s volleyball team demonstrated their ability to push each other on the court in a competitive environment which will help set them up for another great season.

Overall, some of the most notable performances from the event included Dani Drews who had a total of 25 kills and 12 digs. Madelyn Robinson was also impressive as she had 17 kills and 15 digs. Continuing down the roster, Kennedi Evans had a total of 14 kills while Abby Karich had 13 and Zoe Weatherington and Kamry Bailey each had 12. In addition, Bailey had 13 digs while Vanessa Ramirez played in the back where she totaled 21 digs.

Following their scrimmage, the Utes will now prepare for their first matchup of the season as they will face Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. MDT. The first home game will then take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 as Utah will host Utah Valley University at the Huntsman Center with the first match beginning at 7 p.m. MDT.

