Utah Athletics’ Top Five 2020-21 Athletic Performances

At the University of Utah, students have the unique opportunity to support some of the most exciting and successful athletics programs in the nation. As a member of the Pac-12 Conference, the Utes are constantly competing at a high level, oftentimes being crowned Conference Champion and given an opportunity to compete for National Championships.

While most of the world was on hold due to COVID-19 during 2020, the Pac-12 pressed on and the Utes were able to compete, even though the seasons were shortened and played out differently than ever before. Despite the adjusted schedules and new protocols, Utah excelled in multiple sports as they won multiple trophies. The following is a list of Utah Athletics’ most impressive and notable athletic performances for the 2020-21 season.