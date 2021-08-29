Utah Athletics’ Top Five 2020-21 Athletic Performances
At the University of Utah, students have the unique opportunity to support some of the most exciting and successful athletics programs in the nation. As a member of the Pac-12 Conference, the Utes are constantly competing at a high level, oftentimes being crowned Conference Champion and given an opportunity to compete for National Championships.
While most of the world was on hold due to COVID-19 during 2020, the Pac-12 pressed on and the Utes were able to compete, even though the seasons were shortened and played out differently than ever before. Despite the adjusted schedules and new protocols, Utah excelled in multiple sports as they won multiple trophies. The following is a list of Utah Athletics’ most impressive and notable athletic performances for the 2020-21 season.
No. 5: Basketball’s Epic Comeback Against Colorado
While the men’s basketball team struggled a bit this last season, they did put together one of the most impressive comebacks the program has ever seen. At one point, the Runnin’ Utes trailed the Colorado Buffaloes by 19 points, until Alfonso Plummer went off with 23 of the Utes’ 41 points in the second half. Plummer’s explosion fueled a 31-13 run over the final 8:46 of the game, helping the Utes take the lead late and defeat Colorado 77-74.
No. 4: Ski National Championship
The University of Utah ski team continued to dominate the slopes in 2020, winning their 14th National Championship
in school history. Impressively, the Utes not only claimed the National Title but went undefeated, winning every single event they competed in and recording one of the best seasons in their history. With an elite roster and the “Greatest Snow on Earth” in their backyard, the Utes will be one of the top programs for years to come.
No. 3: Utah Football Overcomes 28-7 Halftime Deficit to Defeat Washington State
Although the first half was one of Utah’s poorest performances in recent history, with multiple turnovers and an inability to slow down the Cougars’ offense, their second-half comeback was one of the greatest comebacks the Utes have ever seen. Coming out of the locker room, Kyle Whittingham replaced Jake Bentley with Drew Lisk and the rest was history. Lisk threw for 154 yards on 15 completions and effectively took command of the Utah offense as they scored 38 unanswered points. Notably, the late Ty Jordan put together an unforgettable performance, running for 154 yards and scoring three touchdowns. For a season that started off rough at 0-2 and a game that looked over at half, the Utes rallied, winning the day and finishing the season with a 3-2 record.
No. 2: Utah Gymnastics Competes for National Title, Finish Third
Despite coming up short on the national stage, the University of Utah Red Rocks recorded not only a season-high at Nationals but also the program’s highest team score at a National Championship meet. Overall, the Utes finished with a score of 197.9875, just shy of the 198-mark and behind Oklahoma, who took second with 198.1625, and Michigan, who finished first with 198.2500. While the team came up short, they put together a respectable performance — and, with the majority of the squad returning, the Red Rocks will be looking to run it back this next season.
No. 1: Utah Gymnastics Wins Pac-12 Championship
Before competing at Nationals, the University of Utah Red Rocks recorded one of the best performances the Pac-12 has ever seen, becoming the first-ever outright champion in the Pac-12 era. While the night started off rough with Abby Paulson falling off bars, the rest of the lineup either tied or surpassed their season highs and demolished the competition. With the victory, Utah earned their fourth Pac-12 Championship and separated themselves from the rest of the conference. As Utah will be returning the majority of their squad, they will have a great opportunity to become back-to-back Conference Champions.
Now, with a full schedule and regular season ahead, fans will once again have a chance to watch these renowned programs compete with stadiums at full capacity. As a student at the University of Utah, each of you have the opportunity to attend these future events as members of the M.U.S.S. and cheer on the Utes in all their fields of play. With several of the programs looking to build on last year, Utah should again be competing for multiple trophies and 2021 will be a year to remember.
