BIPOC Mental Health: Resilience in the Face of Trauma

In addition to the disproportionate physical health and economic effects posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic also disproportionately impacted the mental health of people color.

According to Mental Health America, racism is a mental health issue because it causes trauma. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 12.9% of multiracial and non-Hispanic, non-white adults reported stress and worry about stigma or discrimination associated with being blamed for spreading COVID-19 as compared to 2.4% of whites.

William A. Smith, a professor in the department of education, culture and society at the University of Utah said many people of color are frontline workers — from the service industry to the medical field — and are thus facing the brunt of the pandemic.

“Many of them are in jobs that they might be the first one to get let go,” Smith said. “So they are tinged with positions where they need their income coming in, and when they don’t have children in school they might be suffering from being able to find somebody else to watch their children while they go to work.”

Smith said people of color are facing two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism.

“Many of my students were very traumatized by the George Floyd murder, at the same time the pandemic is going on, and the economic fallout,” Smith said.

Students have had little to no time to process the events of the year, hindering their experience and leading to mental health issues. Smith reported an increased amount of anxiety in his students surrounding the events of the last year.

“Everybody, students of color, white students, everyone has displayed tremendous resilience,” he said.

He depicted the ability of students to endure the events of the year and continue despite challenges.

Communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic in social, economic and emotional ways. This is partly because many essential workers come from communities of color. According to the CDC, essential workers are at a higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

Lorna Khemchand, a freshman at the U, said there were both negative and positive impacts of COVID-19. She expressed how her family made the most of their situation, coming together through quarantine and the stress of going back to school.

“I was shocked with how everything was happening so fast,” she said, speaking about the events of the last year with Black Lives Matter protests, COVID-19 and heightened awareness of police brutality.