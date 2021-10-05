Editorial: Our Future is Uncertain and Stressful

The world we are entering into is not a welcoming one. It’s not even promised. Our parents and grandparents grew up in a world with possibilities and chances for change. Institutional progress happened and changed society for the better.

But now, it seems like progress is a constant uphill battle.

Our lives as college students are now shaped by life-threatening events. We currently experience the direct consequences of irreversible climate change. We are battling an exhausting pandemic. Air pollution exacerbates environmental health disparities. We witness war-torn countries begging for help and assistance while we struggle on our own streets.

At home, poverty, sexism and racism persist. Housing shortages and rising costs of living make our future dreams more unattainable and unrealistic. Thousands are being forced into homelessness, while the incredibly wealthy and powerful continue to exploit everyday people for their benefit. Attacks on women’s rights and voters threaten to reverse milestone progress made decades ago. Our own schools have become battlegrounds for the debate to teach the history of people of color and the racism ingrained in our society.

This is the world we are entering — the world we live in.

A 2018 study by the American Psychologist Association found that 91% of Gen Z-ers from ages 18-21 experienced symptoms of stress in the month prior to the report. Furthermore, 68% of Gen Z-ers from that same study admitted to having significant stress surrounding the future of our nation. Of those participants, 75% experience stress about mass shootings. Climate change and global warming result in severe stress for 58% of Gen Z-ers. These numbers show that our generation feels more stress and pressure about the world’s biggest challenges.

Society continues to tell Gen Z that they will fix the world. But that sentiment places an unimaginable burden on us, severely affecting our mental health. It’s OK to feel overwhelmed, but we need to recognize that no one person or generation can solve the deep institutional problems we face.

The climate crisis requires big changes in production and industry around the world. To start addressing racism, our country needs to make large-scale institutional changes to the justice system and workplace environments. To decrease income inequality, we have to make large-scale legislative changes.