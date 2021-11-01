Editorial: Divestment Requires More than an Empty Approval

Months after the University of Utah’s academic senate approved steps for divestment, the campus community is still left in the dark. Many hoped that a greener campus future would actually happen, despite the U’s previous failed efforts to divest. But so far, we only know the preliminary recommendations set by the academic senate ad hoc committee.

This decision came after a protest and petition from DivestU, the student initiative to promote divestment. However, we have yet to see visible strides towards divestment, with no transparency or reports of definitive progress since the initial decision. The U’s inability to prioritize divestment demonstrates its ineptitude in adhering to its commitments to its students.

The academic senate approved several recommendations for the U to divest. These include divesting from Carbon Underground 200 within a year, reinvesting divested funds into sustainable investments and regularly updating the larger community on divestment progress. The board of trustees now has the responsibility of voting and approving these recommendations.

But as of this article, the board hasn’t voted or updated the community, leaving DivestU with little room to move forward. A board of trustees meeting held on Oct. 12 briefly and superficially addressed divestment with little updates. They said, “We’ve been meeting and getting a lot of really good input from people and just wanted to say that we are working on it. We are making progress on this front.” They concluded, “we will have something to share with you in the next next couple of months,” addressing University of Utah President Taylor Randall.

This felt like a half-hearted attempt to provide something with nothing. Actions like this are why DivestU has little room to move forward. In an interview with Ben Jordan, a member of DivestU, he told us that beyond the open petition to students and faculty, there’s “nothing else in the works.” Despite promises made, the board has not taken further action.