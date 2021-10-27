Land Art, Vandalism and Utah’s Natural Environment

Native Lands I would be remiss if I did not begin with acknowledging the fact that these artworks, and the entirety of Utah, sit on stolen Native land. Utah, which derives its name from the Ute Tribe, was the crossroads for many indigenous tribes and is the ancestral homeland of the Shoshone, Paiute, Goshute and Ute Tribes. It is important to frame these conversations about land art through this lens in order to fully understand the impact of these works, as these land art installations are statements and scars of colonialism on this land. Scattered across the state are many important spiritual sites that are all too often vandalized and defaced. The pictographs and petroglyphs are some of the oldest examples of Utah’s vandalized land art. In late April 2021, the “Birthing Rock” petroglyph near Moab was defaced by vandals. The over 1,000-year-old artwork had images of “an ejaculating penis” as well as in bold letter “white power… and [other] scribbled sexual vulgarities,” according to Smithsonian Magazine. This defacing of Native people’s cultural heritage not only underscores Utah’s racist underbelly but also the devaluation of land art and the environment in general. Because of the remoteness and lack of protection, many of these sites have allowed this behavior to go unchecked.

Spiral Jetty Arguably the most well-known piece of land art in the world, Robert Smithson’s “Spiral Jetty” sits at the heart of many other environmental controversies. Smithson was initially drawn to the site of Rozel Point because of its unique, alien environment. The north arm of the Great Salt Lake turns a bright, vibrant pink during certain times of years. This pink color, along with the networks of cracks and crystalline formations, occurs because of the high saline content of the lake. It has become a core part of this artwork. From its creation, “Spiral Jetty” greatly impacted its environment. The jetty was actually constructed twice. The one we see today, the second iteration, is much larger than Smithson’s original design, measuring 1,500 feet long and consists of 6,000 tons of basalt rocks, sand and dirt. “Spiral Jetty” was completed in April 1970. Although the construction of the jetty only took about seven days, the heavy machinery used left lasting scars on the environment. You can see an area completely cleared of the native sagebrush right above the parking lot. The impact of the jetty’s construction is still seen in the landscape. In its 51 years of existence, “Spiral Jetty” has seen its fair share of visitors. But as of late, visitation has dramatically increased. 2020 saw the daily amount of cars driving out to the remote site astronomically jump. One day in March, according to an underground sensor, over 700 cars drove out to the jetty. This increase in visitorship to the installation, unfortunately, brought with it an increase in the environmental degradation of the site.