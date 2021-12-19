Runnin’ Utes Fall Short in Close Contest With Missouri

University of Utah men’s basketball player David Jenkins Jr. plays against the BYU Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s basketball team dropped a close game on Saturday afternoon against the Missouri Tigers. Utah drops to 7-4 on the season following the loss, with just one more non-conference game to go before they head into full-time Pac-12 play.

This game was close almost the entire way, with the Utes running out of gas at the very end. Utah held a lead at halftime, 33-32, as it was pretty much a one-score game for the entire first half. It was a quick pace through the first ten minutes, with both teams slowing a bit down the stretch of the half.

Utah was without Branden Carlson today, who entered into health and safety protocols. He is also out on Tuesday against Fresno State. In his absence, head coach Craig Smith elected to go with Lazar Stefanovic in the starting lineup, therefore playing without a true center. Lahat Thioune came off the bench as Utah’s only legit big man.

David Jenkins Jr. stayed with the bench unit again after being moved there for the last game, and he played well in this one with 18 points on 6-10 shooting.

Down the stretch of the second half, it was a tied ball game with about three minutes to play. From there, the Tigers took over the game and managed to secure a victory. Missouri’s Kobe Brown took over the game, scoring 12 straight points for the Tigers and putting them up by four. Utah still had a chance following a pair of free throws by Both Gach, making it 73-75, but a clutch three by Jarron Coleman basically iced the game.

The Utes fouled multiple times to give themselves a chance, but all it did was allow the Tigers to pull away, eventually winning 83-75.

Utah will now return home to face Fresno State on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It’s their last non-conference matchup before heading up to Oregon for a game each against the Beavers and the Ducks.

