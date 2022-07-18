Intramural and Club Provide Students an Easy Way to Get Involved

Many people play high school sports, but only a small percentage make it to college athletics. In fact, less than 2% of high school athletes play at NCAA Division 1 schools. This leaves a lot of students in new situations without sports to rely on. Thankfully, the University ofUtah, and most Division 1 schools, have programs such as intramurals.

Intramurals are open for all U students, only requiring a small registration fee. With sports such as football, soccer and basketball, there are many opportunities for students to get involved.

Athletics are very important in college, allowing students a fun way to pass the time. College can get very stressful, and athletics are often beneficial for both the mental and physical health of students.

Many students find intramurals very enjoyable, even making some new friends along the way. It is not only a great way to stay active, but a great way to meet people.

“Intramurals are just a good way to have fun and meet people,” said Ryan Caswell, a U student. “My basketball intramural team is my main friend group now.”

For students who are looking for a more competitive environment, there are club sports. The U has club sports for multiple sports, including lacrosse and rugby. This allows students to play the sports they love without having all of the commitments of a Division 1 program.

Thankfully, Utah has helped sports become inclusive to more students. Intramurals are more casual and affordable, providing students with a fun way to spend time with friends. They also allow students to explore sports that they have never played.

Most intramural sports at the U are split up into recreational and competitive brackets. This allows students the choice to play either casually or competitively. It also allows students of any skill level to get involved.

Intramurals also offer many different leagues for students to choose from. These include single-sex teams, co-ed teams and Greek leagues for fraternities and sororities.

Club sports are more competitive. They require tryouts and typically cost more than intramurals. These are usually played by former high school athletes in a specific sport.

Sitting on top is collegiate sports — Division 1 is the highest level of college athletics. They are funded by the university, often providing scholarships to athletes.

NCAA sports overshadow intramurals due to their national hype. But intramurals and club sports are often overlooked by students as a way to get involved in athletics. Most students at the U are not participating in Division 1 sports, but intramurals and club sports are a great way for students to get involved.

“Utah Rugby has been one of the best things to happen to me since coming to the U,” said U student and club rugby player Spencer Hoon. “The club has essentially been a second family to me, they are such a friendly people and make me feel accepted into a community I can rely on. It’s not just for the sport either, on and off the field we are there for each other so if anyone needs tutoring or help studying we’ll help each other. It’s this team that has really made me feel welcomed at the U.”

As you may often see in ESPN advertisements, “there’s no place like sports.” Hoon is a testament to that, showing that each individual can highly benefit from joining an intramural team or a club sport. Whether or not you are good at a sport, you can find community.

You may be asking yourself, why isn’t everybody involved in intramurals? Everybody should want to be involved in sports at some level, and intramurals are the easiest way to get involved for college students. It is only a $10 registration fee and can be a very low time commitment depending on your level of dedication.

The U has had a very successful year with NCAA collegiate athletics, but intramurals and club sports have as well. The programs have continued to succeed and thrive, and Utah continues to promote its intramural program throughout campus. Intramurals and club sports show no signs of stopping, and the U will continue to improve upon them.

All students should consider joining intramurals, even if they have no experience with sports. It is a great way for students to connect and benefit from their college experience.

