Buddhist Sangha meeting is a weekly hour of calm and community

Fall break is the ideal time for students to relieve stress, be it from a well-deserved vacation or the relaxation that comes with not having any deadlines to deal with. Of course, stress comes and goes, and when it hits, it can hit hard. Lots of students during the semester are struggling with assignments, homework, and trying to find the balance between academic, work and social life. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to do so provided by the student community. One of these stress-reducing options comes in the form of the weekly Buddhist Sangha meeting.

The Buddhist Sangha meeting was started last fall by co-founders Jack and Hope, two grad students currently attending the University of Utah. Jack is currently working on their master’s degree in environmental humanities. Jack started to practice Buddhism during college, where they met Hope, who was also practicing. Coincidentally, they both went to the U for their grad school programs, and from there started the Buddhist Sangha meeting. It began last fall and has been occurring weekly ever since then, save for holidays or breaks.

Going with the flow

Being at the Buddhist Sangha meeting brings the calm feelings one would expect. There is an air of community to the meetings as it is a small, dedicated group that comes to attend week in and week out. The meeting starts with a guided meditation. This week was led by Jack. They take turns with Hope leading the meeting. The guided meditation has a different theme that is focused on, and the participants are supposed to channel it, which changes from week to week. The theme of this week was focusing on identifying inner struggles and accepting them rather than trying to shun them.

Once the guided meditation, the group moves onto a discussion of what they felt during their meditations, sharing any insights or discoveries they had, or even sharing their current emotional state with the group. That small section of sharing emotions lends itself to the sense of community, as everyone there is open to what is being said.

Lastly, the meeting winds down with the host of the week presenting a Buddhist concept to the group that is often in line with the theme of the meditation session. “It’s really about creating some space for ourselves,” Jack said.

These meetings have had real, positive effects on those who attend. Student Michael has been attending the Buddhist Sangha meeting since last fall and can personally attest that since going to the meetings, he has noticed a change in his mental state. When asked if he enjoys the sessions, he said, “I’m savoring every moment and minute.”

The Buddhist Sangha meeting is held every Monday from 5:00 to 6:00 at the Union Building. The location is subject to change, so make sure to reach out to Jack at [email protected] and check the Campus Events Calendar to stay up to date on current times and locations for the meeting. No previous experience in meditation or Buddhism is required and everyone is welcome to join. So if you feel stressed or need some social interaction, go to the Buddhist Sangha meeting, relax, take a deep breath and focus on finding your center.

