Utes in the NFL: Big Plays by Big Playmakers

University of Utah senior linebacker Cody Barton (30) and Javelin K. Guidry (28) tackle Northwestern University senior quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Big names making big plays. It’s becoming a weekly tradition to see what former Utes are doing in the NFL and weeks six and seven weren’t short on killer moments.

Julian Blackmon

Fans in Indianapolis have definitely been happy with the production of the rookie safety. Not only is he getting involved making some big tackles for the Colts, but the ballhawk also looks just like he did before he suffered the terrible ACL injury that some thought would sideline him for the entirety of his rookie campaign.

He already has racked up two interceptions this season, but the biggest came when the Colts faced the Bengals. Blackmon picked off former No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to lock in the win for the Colts.

Blackmon and the Colts were on a bye last week but will be back on Sunday when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions, home of another former Ute, John Penisini.

“It’s something I always envisioned myself doing”@JumpManJu32 takes us through his game-sealing pick from Week 6. pic.twitter.com/yX7bSkZlts — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 23, 2020

Jaylon Johnson

Staying on the trend of Utah defensive backs making big plays on Sunday, Jaylon Johnson is making a name for himself as one of the best lockdown corners in the league. Johnson has been breaking passes up left and right this season. While he has been beaten on a few occasions in his young NFL career, it is to be expected with the jump to the next level.

Lowest completion % allowed among rookie CBs: 1. Jaylon Johnson, Bears – 50%

2. Michael Ojemudia, Broncos – 56%

3. Trevon Diggs, Cowboys – 60% pic.twitter.com/wNJHznWEPf — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2020

On Monday night when the Bears faced the Rams, Johnson accounted for only two tackles, but he also had one pass breakup in the loss.

Johnson and the Bears will take on Marcus Williams of the Saints next Sunday.

Tim Patrick

The Broncos are beat up. While there aren’t a lot of bright spots for this team at times, fans have to be loving what Tim Patrick has been doing for the team. In the Broncos week six matchup versus the Patriots, he posted his second 100-yard game in a row. Even in their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Patrick made some big plays. He only accounted for 44 yards in the loss, but he still has proven to be a bright spot in this Broncos offense.

A special shoutout to Garrett Bolles who had stepped up his game this offseason and is becoming one of the better offensive linemen in the division.

Garett Bolles continued his dominance yesterday against the Chiefs 87.2 game grade (season high grade) 76.0 pass blocking grade 91.2 run blocking grade (season high grade) pic.twitter.com/Mz0MF4AAGV — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) October 26, 2020

Partick and Bolles will face-off versus the Chargers this coming Sunday. The game will also feature former Ute, Sam Tevi who has been tearing it up for the Chargers this season.

Cody Barton

The Seahawks have always been a hard-hitting team and when they added this hard-hitting Utah linebacker, we knew it would be a match made in football heaven. While last week’s matchup versus the Cardinals wasn’t the best for Barton (he only recorded one tackle), the game against the Vikings was a big one for Barton. He racked up 14 total tackles in the one-point victory. Of the 14 tackles, nine were solo while the other five were assisted. Those 14 tackles in that game were more than the total number of tackles he had up to that point of the season.

Barton and the Seahawks will face off against the 49ers next Sunday. Former Ute Mitch Wishnowsky will be the lone Ute represented on that 49ers squad.

Won another wild one. Check out the final stats and 🔢’s from #MINvsSEA. pic.twitter.com/7vG7CLQH3y — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 12, 2020

[email protected]

@s_mora99