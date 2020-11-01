Election Night 2020: How to Watch and Livestream

The 2020 election is drawing to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 3. With millions of Americans already having cast their ballots through the mail or at early voting polling locations, this election is surely going to be different from past ones. For starters, in the majority of past presidential elections, Americans have been able to anxiously watch the results live, going to bed likely knowing who the next president will be. But this year, it will take weeks before we know if either President Trump will remain in office, or if former Vice President Joe Biden will now hold the highest office in the nation. While the traditional election night viewing may be slightly different, it is still worth tuning in to see how the election is shaping up based on those who’ve already cast their ballots. There are numerous options for you to watch and live stream the results coming in during real-time.

News Outlets

The major cable news outlets will have live coverage as they usually do on presidential election nights. Networks including CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will be doing live, around the clock coverage of the election starting on Election Day until the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4. Other major broadcast networks such as ABC, NBC and CBS are presumed to devote their regular primetime programming to follow and present the results as they come in, just as in past election years.

PBS NewsHour will also present special live coverage starting on Election Day starting at 6 p.m. EST. Anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will be joined in the studio by senior correspondents Lisa Desjardins and Amna Nawaz, as well as Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report. They will be checking in with correspondents, reporters and political analysts around the country — including those in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia throughout the night.

These news networks will also have live stream updates on their websites if you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Special Programming

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” will be putting on a one-hour special for election night titled “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again).” It will air live on both coasts starting at 11 p.m. EST on Nov. 3. “The Daily Show” will broadcast in New York City and provide news and analysis on the results of the presidential race from Noah, as well as guest interviews and coverage from the News Team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.

Stephen Colbert, host of “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” will have a live election special as well, titled “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America America Great Again Better 2020,” airing on Showtime. The special, featuring Colbert and his guests reacting in real-time to the election results, will kick off at 11 p.m. EST.

The most important thing to do on Election Day is to vote if you haven’t already. For those who have yet to cast their vote here in Utah, visit the state voting website for more information on polling locations and hours.

[email protected]

@oakley_burt