No. 6 Red Rocks To Open Pac-12 Competition Versus Arizona

After their first road trip of the season, the No. 6 University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team is set to open their in-conference slate of meets this Saturday, Jan. 23 as they host Arizona. This will be the first time this season the Red Rocks will take the competition floor at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, while this will be the first meet of the season for the Wildcats.

Scouting the No. 6 Red Rocks

Record: 3-1, 0-0 Pac-12

Last meet: L versus Oklahoma 196.550-197.025

Last week the Red Rocks faced off with fellow powerhouse Oklahoma. While the Red Rocks weren’t able to come out of the meet with the win, gymnasts like Maile O’Keefe made big steps in their gymnastics. O’Keefe beat out two fellow All-Americans for the all-around title in the loss. After a not so stellar performance, the Utes now rank No. 6 on the beam vault, No. 9 on the floor, while coming in at No. 11 on the bars.

O’Keefe led the Utes in the rankings as well. She is currently the No. 2 gymnast in the country on the beam and is ranked No. 7 in the all-around. She also is ranked No. 22 on the floor. Adrienne Randall is ranked No. 17 on beam, Cristal Isa is ranked No. 22 in the all-around and Cammy Hall is No. 23 on the vault.

Schedule Time

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 Conference finally released the remainder of the 2021 schedule for all the programs in the conference. This week’s meet will be the first of a two-week home stand for the Red Rocks. On Jan. 30, the Washington Huskies will come to SLC for a top team showdown. The Red Rocks will then hit the road for the first two weeks of February, first heading to the desert to take on Arizona State on the 6th and then will face-off versus Stanford on Monday, Feb. 15.

The home stand will continue on Feb. 19 when rival UCLA comes to town. Cal will also make the journey to Salt Lake on Feb 26. The last road meet of the season will be on March 5 when the Red Rocks head to Corvallis to take on Oregon State. The Red Rocks will close out the regular season against Utah State on March 12. The Pac-12 Championship will take place locally at the Maverik Center on March 20.

Scouting the Wildcats

Record: 0-0, 0-0 Pac-12

Last meet: W vs Ohio State and Bridgeport on March 8, 2020

This week will be the first time UA takes the floor this season. They are returning nine letter-winners from their 2020 squad. Last season the Wildcats finished the season ranked No. 27 in the country, which was the highest for the program since 2017. Junior Kennedi Davis and Malia Hargrove look to lead the team this season.

Upcoming Meets

This week’s meet is set to begin at 1 p.m. MST from the Jon M. Huntsman Center. It will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks with Jim Watson and Amanda Borden on the call. Fans can also listen to the meet on the home of the Utes, ESPN700.

