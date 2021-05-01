Utah Lacrosse Drops Final Game of Season Against Robert Morris

University of Utah sophomore and Utes lacrosse team midfielder Branden Wilson runs with the ball during an NCAA game vs. the Jacksonville Dolphins in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | Daily Utah Chronicle)

On a sunny Saturday in May, the University of Utah lacrosse team (4-6) played their final game of the season against Robert Morris University (6-5). Utah honored four senior players prior to the game, Steele Headden, Harrison Nye, Jonathan Rose, and Dan Tracy. Many of these players played lacrosse for Utah when it was just a club team and have been integral parts of Utah moving up to D-I lacrosse.

After the ceremony ended, the game began and fans were fired up for Utah’s final game. Robert Morris held possession for the first minute, but Utah got on the board not long after. Jordan Hyde scored at the 12:40 mark.

But it didn’t take Robert Morris long to find the net after that, scoring at the 10:40 mark and evening the game at 1-1. Robert Morris quickly held that pace, scoring at the 9:39 mark as well and taking the lead.

But Utah would not be denied, with Tyler Bradbury scoring less than a minute after and tying the game. Hyde soon tacked on another two for the Utes, his second and third of the day, and gave Utah a 4-2 lead.

Zion Dechesere stopped the next attack, but couldn’t stop two in a row, and the Colonials got a goal. But Hyde wouldn’t let them come back that easily, and soon scored his fourth goal of the day, all in the first quarter.

Carson Moyer quickly added his own goal, assisted by Bradbury, pushing Utah’s lead to 6-3 as the first quarter ended.

Jake Boudreau got the second quarter started for Robert Morris, with Jimmy Perkins and Ryan Smith following soon after, tying the game 6-6. Utah wasn’t going to allow a comeback to form, and Josh Rose quickly scored.

The teams sat tied at eight for most of the second quarter, but Branden Wilson slipped a last-minute goal to give Utah a 9-8 lead heading into half.

After a slow opening to the second half for both teams, Moyer opened the scoring with his second goal of the day at the 12:35 mark, pushing Utah’s lead to 10-8. Ruben Santana added his first goal of the game, quickly followed by MJ McMahon.

After four unanswered goals from Utah, Corson Kealey scored for the Colonials, followed by Smith. The third quarter came to a close as Utah held a 12-10 lead.

Boudreau quickly opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with his second of the game, shrinking Utah’s lead to just one. Robert Morris went on to score a quick three goals and take a 14-12 lead.

Kealey scored once again for Robert Morris with 1:22 left in the fourth, his fourth goal of the game. And with 1:09 left, the Colonials got one last goal to close out the game. In a poor fourth quarter performance, the Utes allowed RMU to score six unanswered goals, leading to a 12-16 loss.

It was a difficult defeat to end a tough season for Utah, but the team looks forward to prepare for next season. Next season the Utes will begin their inaugural season in the ASUN, joining the conference of a few teams they faced off against this year.

