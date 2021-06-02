Utah Football Adds Former USC Wide Receiver Munir McClain

University of Utah football player Britain Covey (18) runs the ball to the endzone in the Utes’ comeback win against Washington State University on Dec. 18, 2020 in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah football team added another big transfer Wednesday evening, picking up former USC wide receiver Munir McClain out of the portal. McClain joins recent pickups such as Washington linebacker Josh Calvert, Washington safety Brandon McKinney, and Theo Howard, another wide receiver from Oklahoma. McClain announced his intention to transfer on Twitter.

McClain is listed at six-foot-four, 210 pounds. He played in just two games at USC during the 2019 season and caught three passes for 19 yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was suspended by the team for the 2020 season; USC did not give an official reason for doing so.

McClain adds some much needed depth to Utah’s wide receiver room, and he may have some potential to have a breakout year. McClain is a talented prospect who has not had many chances to get on the field, but given the opportunity he may show up big for Utah this year. McClain and Howard, along with Solomon Enis, Britain Covey, Money Parks, and Devaughn Vele make up a retooled Utah receiver bunch that will look to improve on last year’s campaign. The two new receivers both add some height and physicality to the team, with the potential for some upside despite McClain’s lack of in-game experience.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has mentioned the need for receivers multiple times over the past few months, and they may not be done at the position. Howard and McClain are nice additions, but they still may need one or two more receivers in order to round out the rest of the roster.

The Utes are gearing up for a run at the Pac-12 title. The defense is set, as that has been the identity of the program for a long time. Offensively, McClain should help beef up their skill players and give Utah some more options on that side of the ball. They’ve done a good job recruiting recently and this will likely not be the last player we see them add over the next few weeks.

