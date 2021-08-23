Utah Football Names Charlie Brewer as Starting Quarterback

According to multiple sources close to the program, senior-transfer Charlie Brewer has been named the Utes’ starting quarterback for the upcoming 2021 football season. After a closely contested battle between Brewer and incumbent starter Cameron Rising, the former Baylor quarterback has emerged as the coaches’ choice following the conclusion of fall camp.

Before transferring to Utah in December of last year, Brewer spent four years as the starter for the Baylor Bears, becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in the school’s history. In addition to leading the program to an 11-3 record in 2019, a season-high ranking of No. 8 according to the Associated Press and a 2020 appearance in the Sugar Bowl, Brewer also etched his name in several of the Baylor record books. In 44 games, Brewer recorded 828 completions (No. 1), 9,700 passing yards (No. 2), 65 touchdown passes (No.2) and finished with a completion percentage of .635 (No. 2).

Despite all of his experience, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham the battle for starter was very closely contested and required a large body of work in order to make the decision.

“They made it tough the entire time,” Whittingham said. “It’s a close call but we feel we’ve got enough body of work to make the call. They’re both really good players, I can tell you that much, we’ve got a good situation in that regard.”

While some may be disappointed that Rising won’t be taking the reps this season, this situation bodes incredibly well for Utah. Not only does it speak volumes about Rising’s abilities, as he was able to go toe-to-toe with Brewer, but he will have another opportunity to study behind an elite quarterback as he awaits his opportunity to fill the starting position in the future. Additionally, if anything was to happen to Brewer, Rising provides an excellent backup option and could take over without the offense skipping a beat.

“Gosh, I am glad I don’t have to make the decision because they are both playing so well,” wide receiver Britain Covey said following the first fall scrimmage. “I’ve said this many times before but it’s just wonderful knowing that it’s not a competition where we are searching for a quarterback, y’know, you are just desperate to find one. But it’s one where you’ve got two great guys, and they are both performing at a high level so, y’know, we are going to have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the country, that’s all I know.”

Following the news regarding Brewer, Utah also announced its captains for the 2021 season which included Covey, Rising, Keegan Markgraf, Devin Lloyd and Mika Tafua. Tafua and Lloyd will make their second appearance as team captains, while the rest are stepping into the role for the very first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

Now, with the quarterback decision made and the team captains announced, very little is left to be accomplished before the Utes kick off their season against Weber State on Sept. 2.

[email protected]

@bagley_cole