Kincart: Stay In the Good Fight

With the veto override of House Bill 11, I am discouraged and defeated. I found my voice within Utah politics, so it hurt to see the Legislature wield its power to hurt vulnerable youth.

My few visits to the state capitol as a young student were formative in my interest in civic engagement. I was captivated and in awe of the legislature, waiting for the day when I could pursue a career in politics. I remember sitting in the gallery with my mom asking questions about why there were college students on the chamber floor and longing for the day when that could be me. And now, as a college student, my classes and extracurriculars allow me to go to the capitol and engage with local politics — I finally became what I dreamed of that day in the gallery with my mom.

As I grow more invested and involved in politics, my capacity for disappointment increases. Throughout this legislative session, I grappled with balancing extreme passion and defeat. However, it is clear to me that despite hardships, we must persevere through political setbacks. Working in politics allows you to make important changes, but that change often takes place over a long period of time. We must remain dedicated to making long-term change in local politics.

Utah’s political history is full of stories of perseverance. It often takes years to accomplish an objective. H.B. 162, Period Products in Schools, passed this year. It was the result of years of work by community and legislative leaders. In previous years, Utah tried but failed to eliminate period poverty by eliminating the pink tax. Although the legislature initially passed a bill to get rid of the tampon tax, a larger tax reform bill reinstated the status quo. After initial defeat, leaders worked towards making period products free in schools and succeeded.

Similarly, H.B. 77, Medication for Inmates, passed this year. In 2021, the bill passed but only as a one-year trial and the bill failed in 2020.

Defeat is common within the Utah legislature, but there’s hope that good will follow the ugly. Perseverance is essential to success and we must remind ourselves of that during difficult times.

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss is a champion of perseverance. Her Health Education Amendments failed in the house in 2021 and made it to the senate in 2022. Her resilience and passion for this bill are admirable and I hope to see it again in 2023.

We need to remind ourselves of the reason why we stay in politics. For me, I see politics as the surest way to make change. I can clearly see how I’m helping others through my advocacy. As my political involvement increases, my ability to clearly and effectively present information improves. I’m better at reading, critical thinking and digesting information. These skills aren’t unique to my own experience, but skills developed by political science education. Through policy memo assignments, speeches and presentations, I learn to convey information to different audiences. The world needs critical thinkers and effective communicators — we can’t give up.

This year’s session furthered the work of affordable housing and education funding. Legislators increased per-pupil spending and expanded paid professional hours for teachers. Meanwhile, a school voucher bill, sparking much controversy, was defeated in the House. Cities are now required to have plans for shelters in extreme weather and the legislator dedicated large amounts of money to affordable housing.

Compelling speeches about period products in schools worked to normalize discussions of menstruation. Male legislators stood in support of the bill, recognizing how it supported Utah students and how periods are a natural bodily function. Their speeches and comments effectively communicated how absurd it is that this bill wasn’t already in place. This session included discussions of contraception leading to it being recognized by legislators as necessary medication. The legislature also recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday.

The outcomes of these bills make me happy and remind me why I stay involved in politics. Rep. Hollins, Rep. Spackman Moss and Rep. Dailey-Provost are all inspirations to me as I begin a career in politics. They fight for their bills for years and continue to make progress. Their actions exemplify how the legislature can use its power for good and advance important social justice issues.

Throughout all the terrible parts of political involvement, I am motivated by the promise that the government can do good. The Utah State Legislature has the power to directly impact our lives — which makes it both exciting and terrifying. Let’s use this power for good and continue to fight the good fight. I finally became the college student at the capitol I once dreamed of, so now I am going to keep dreaming big and fighting for a future where my most ambitious policy goals are realized.

