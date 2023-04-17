Utah Men’s Lacrosse Stays Hot With 22-12 Win Over Mercer

The Utah men’s lacrosse team (8-4, 6,0 ASUN) took on Mercer University on Saturday, April 15, at Ute Field. Utah came into the game riding a six-game winning streak, and they added another win to that total, remaining undefeated in the ASUN Conference. The Utes were led by an astounding eight goals from Jordan Hyde and four from Ryan Stines, who had a career-high eight points. Utah has looked like a completely different team recently compared to earlier in the year. Things are clicking offensively and defensively at the right time for the Utes as they look to make some noise in postseason play.

First Half

The first quarter was fairly tight the whole way through, with Mercer jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead. Utah answered on a man-up goal from Hyde on an assist from Koa Todd five minutes into the game, tying it up at one apiece. After dishing out an assist to Hyde, Todd found the back of the net on an unassisted goal, giving Utah a brief lead before Mercer scored two quick goals shortly after. Utah would go scoreless until eight seconds left in the quarter, when Stines found MJ McMahon for a shot and score, tying the game up 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

To open up quarter number two, Stines was able to score on an assist from Hyde, and Tyler Bradbury netted his first goal of the game to put the Utes up 5-3. Mercer quickly answered the Utah goal, cutting the lead to just one before Carson Moyer found McMahon for a score that extended the Utah lead to 6-4. With just under 8 minutes left in the quarter, Hyde grabbed an unassisted goal, and Stines scored again, this time on an assist from Joey Boylston. Mercer cut the lead to 8-5 late in the second quarter, but Utah again was able to score a late goal with just seconds left on the clock to take a 9-5 lead heading into the locker room.

Second Half

The Utes opened up the second half firing on all levels. Utah scored seven unanswered goals to take a 16-5 lead with five minutes to go in the third quarter. The Utah run was led by two goals from Hyde and one goal apiece for Cody Hart, Josh Rose, Ruben Santana, Stines and Bradbury. After being up only four goals at halftime, Utah completely took control of this game with a 16-5 lead late in the third quarter. Mercer tried their best to make up for the Utah run, but the Utes continued to answer any attempt Mercer made at coming back. After a quick two-goal spurt by Mercer, Cole Brams found the back of the net on an assist from Rose, and Hyde scored his sixth and seventh goals of the day in a one-minute span to give Utah a comfortable 19-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Mercer scored the first three goals of the fourth quarter to cut the Utah lead to 19-11. The Utes looked a little flat to start the fourth, but picked it back up with the help of another Ryan Stines goal. As time started to tick down, Mercer’s comeback chances began to dwindle with the stellar play of Utah’s defense and the remarkable 12 saves by goalkeeper Colin Lenskold. Hyde scored once more for goal number eight on the afternoon, and Bryce Horton got in on the scoring action with just under a minute left in the game. When the final buzzer rang, Utah was up 22-12, giving the team yet another conference win.

What’s Next for the Utes?

Utah will play their final home game of the year next Saturday against Cleveland State. The game is a night game for the Utes and starts at 7 p.m. MST at Ute Field. With only two regular-season games left, Utah will look to gain some momentum heading into the ASUN conference tournament.

