U student wins national ROTC honor

Clara Smith, an Air Force cadet with the Reserve Officer’s Training Core (ROTC) at the University of Utah, was recently selected as one of 15 finalists for the Navy Federal Credit Union ROTC All-American Scholarship Program. She was chosen out of 265 nominees from 202 schools across the country.

The scholarship honors “the best and brightest ROTC seniors” in the country. For Smith, the recognition reflects years of hard work balancing academics, research and military training while preparing for a future career in the Air Force. “I really tried my best to in every aspect of the program,” she said. “I was very fortunate to be selected.”

The story behind the student

Originally from Idaho, Smith moved to Salt Lake City to study kinesiology and chemistry at the U. Over the summer, she conducted melanoma and gene editing research through the Science Research Initiative (SRI) program, focusing on understanding cancer cells. Her work earned her a grant to attend the Society for Melanoma Research Conference, where she learned more about the complexities of cancer research.

“[The conference] was an awesome opportunity to go to New Orleans and hear all these doctors who have been working on their projects for so many years and are so passionate about their work,” Smith said. “I was seeing how my knowledge I’ve gained in the lab over the past years is able to relate.”

Smith said her interest in medicine and helping others began in high school, when she took part in sports medicine. She explained that her passion connects closely with her military career goals — she hopes to join the Air Force’s search and rescue missions.

“I loved working with athletes and being able to see them succeed and do the things they love. Even being a small piece of the reason why they’re able to pursue their passions was something that was inspiring to me,” Smith said.

That experience, Smith said, shaped the way she views service in the military. “People come into the military for various reasons and have different motivations for choosing this lifestyle. If I can, as a military doctor, play a role in them being able to pursue doing the things they love then I’d love to stay in this career field,” she said.

The Navy Federal Scholarship

According to the website, finalists in the All-American Scholarship each receive $2,500 from the program, and their Booster Club or Student Fund receives a $1,500 donation. Olivia Miller, one of the scholarship judges, said the award is meant to recognize cadets who exemplify the values of service and academic excellence.

“The intent of the award scholarship is to recognize the superior achievement of a candidate nationally and assist in preparing the student for their transition from college to military life,” Miller said. “Similarly, each student’s Booster Club or Alumni Fund can use the donation to support non-governmental ROTC operations and enrich the students’ experiences.”

Nominees were chosen based on how well they embody the program’s pillars: leadership, military excellence, scholarship and service. They rank in the top 25% in both academics and the ROTC program.

“It’s amazing to see the quality of leaders in these students. We’re honored to not only give back to students who’ve committed themselves to military service and become exemplary leaders, but also to make an impact on the organizations that mean the most to them,” Miller said.

Smith said she plans to use the scholarship to make the most of her remaining time in ROTC and prepare for medical school, with the goal of pursuing a career in medicine within the Air Force.

“College has been a really great time, especially with ROTC. I’ve had a lot of great mentors, whether it’s for physical activity or leadership or mentors that help me with my academic study,” Smith said. “Being able to be a mentor to somebody and seeing them succeed is also awesome and helped me throughout my time in ROTC and college.”

What to expect next

Smith and the other finalists will go through another selection phase for the ROTC Students of the Year. Three students, one from each branch of the Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine, will be announced in early December to receive a $6,500 scholarship, $5,000 donation to their Booster Club, Alumni Fund or Student Fund and be featured on an ESPN’s broadcast as an honored guest on the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

Smith wanted to thank several people who improved her life. “It’s all because of the teamwork that I’ve experienced during my time in ROTC, as well as my commander being proactive and gracious enough to put me up for this award,” she said.

Smith said she’s grateful for the people who have supported her throughout her journey. “It’s all because of the teamwork that I’ve experienced during my time in ROTC, as well as my commander being proactive and gracious enough to put me up for this award,” she said.

[email protected]