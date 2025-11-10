Utah 360 launches at the U

Students at the University of Utah now have a new way to navigate campus life through Utah 360, a personalized app designed to centralize information, resources and daily updates into one accessible platform.

Earlier versions of campus technology — such as MobileU, Utah Athletics and OneU — were limited in both resources and outreach. Utah 360 consolidates those platforms, adding new features guided by student feedback.

Why Utah 360?

Sarah Williams, senior product manager in the Chief Operating Officer’s office, said the goal was to simplify the experience for students and staff who often have to search across multiple university websites for answers.

“The whole idea behind the app is that it’s like a central location, your one kind of doorstep entryway into anything for the U,” Williams said. “It’s customized to you; you don’t have to go search for things all over the place.”

For student leaders, the app is about more than convenience. Associated Students of the University of Utah (ASUU) Student Body President Alex Rose explained that the project came in response to frustration with existing university apps that students found clunky or unhelpful.

“Students weren’t using the other apps that were on the app store; they just didn’t have the best user interface,” Rose said. “Our goal this year was like, okay, if we can bring out some sort of app that will help students and have the resources right there, then that would be a success in our eyes.”

Rose said ASUU collaborated closely with Williams throughout the planning process, meeting weekly to recommend new features and ensure the app reflected student needs.

“That was kind of our role, helping her understand what students would want to see on this app and what would help them gravitate towards it and use it,” Rose said.

New features

Among Utah 360’s standout features is its global search tool, which searches both within the app and across university websites. Other additions include a real-time parking occupancy map and student-driven groups like a “free food” group, where users can share tips on campus events that offer meals.

Some upcoming updates will integrate the university’s loyalty and perks program, which Williams said many students do not know exists.

“We’re definitely trying to create content that’s daily active user content — things you can’t get anywhere else,” Williams said.

Rose noted that early student reactions have been “somewhat mixed,” depending on personal interests.

“If students are more gravitated towards athletics, they’re having a pretty positive experience,” Rose said. “But maybe with others who have other interests or other resources, they’re not seeing exactly what they want to yet. That’s why it’s a work in progress,” Rose said.

Still, Rose pointed out that students can already access their course schedules, campus maps, UCard access, student discounts and club announcements directly from the home page. “Instead of having to go on Instagram or search a website, students can just see it right away,” Rose said.

Dining menus are included, and mobile food ordering is in progress.

Looking ahead

Both Williams and Rose emphasized that the app is intended to evolve based on feedback. Students can suggest features through the app itself or on the Utah360 contact page.

“We really want to make the app as approachable and accessible for students as possible,” Rose said. “It’s not something the university is saying, ‘this is how it has to be.’ It’s really an app for students, and whatever their vision for it is, we’ll make it happen.”

