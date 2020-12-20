Utah Women’s Basketball Battles with No. 6 Arizona

The University of Utah women’s basketball team in a timeout huddle during their win against Montana State University on Dec. 11, 2020 in the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s basketball team fell short against No. 6 ranked Arizona in the Huntsman Center by a score of 77-60.

The Utes came out the tunnel strong, keeping the score close for a majority of the first half. The Utes appeared much more aggressive on defense, making the wildcats go deep into the shot clock and take hurried looks.

Utah was able to establish their presence in the post, with Peyton McFarland scoring eight quick points towards the end of the first half, ultimately finishing the game with 10.

However, Arizona soon began to hit their stride and took a 41-33 lead into halftime.

After the break, Utah appeared to come out rejuvenated and recentered. The Utes, led by Niyah Becker, began to mount an impressive rally, at one point cutting the deficit to single digits.

While the tides seemed to be going in Utah’s favor, the Wildcats re established their dominance by trapping the Utes on their end of the court, leading to several takeaways and a fast momentum switch in favor of Arizona.

The Utes were plagued with turnover issues. From sloppy passes to being unable to hold onto the ball, the Utes gave Arizona 29 points off turnovers, making it the biggest difference in the game.

Utah struggled towards the end of the game, ultimately failing to rein in the hot hands of Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas.

While it is disappointing to see another game go into the L column, the Utes fought hard and showed great signs of improvement.

Utah appeared to meet the physicality of Arizona, which allowed them to keep the game close and even go on an impressive run in the third quarter.

Becker lit up the scoreboard, shooting three of seven from behind the arc, with a total of 13 points. Brynna Maxwell also had a good shooting day, going seven of 17 and ending with 11 points and three rebounds.

Utah also had a plethora of great looks and simply failed to capitalize on their open shots.

After the game, Head coach Lynne Roberts appeared frustrated by the turnover issue. She further commented on her team’s inability to hit their open looks.

“Players have to make shots. Coaches have to put players in a position to make shots. We had a lot of good kick out threes, we just need to make them,” Roberts said.

When asked about the lack of completion on open looks, Roberts explained the detriment of not having a pregame and the Utes’ position of being in the Pac-12.

“We didn’t get a chance to take out the balls and just shoot. Playing the amount of top 10 teams we do in the Pac-12, we never get a chance to just shoot. We’re always having to prep for our opponents. There are no easy games,” Roberts said.

Coach Roberts also commented on the turnover issues.

“We can’t expect to win when we give the opponent 30 points of turnovers,” she said.

With six games under their belt, the Utes are showing true signs of improvement. While their homestand has not started as one would hope, Utah appears to be playing more as a team.

Utah will have a break from action until the New Year, when Washington State comes to the Huntsman Center on January 1st.

