Employed While Enrolled: U Students Seek Jobs for Necessity and Opportunity

In 2018, 43% of all full-time undergraduate students and 81% of part-time students worked a job while pursuing their degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

For Chloe Lee, a University of Utah senior studying urban ecology, being employed while enrolled has been both a necessity and an opportunity.

“I have been working at the campus store in the order fulfillment department … since September,” Lee said. “The biggest reason I do both my studies and work is to cover my living expenses, and I wanted to meet more diverse students by working on campus.”

As an international student, Lee said her tuition is expensive.

“International students cannot work off campus in the United States, so I chose the on-campus job, which offers students various benefits,” she said.

Lee also said being a student makes it hard to work full time without taking a leave of absence in order to cover her tuition.

“I know my parents feel burdened with paying for my tuition, so I try various things, including internships and part-time jobs,” she said.