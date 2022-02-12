24 U Students Participate in 2022 Research on Capitol Hill Event

A view of the Utah State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Lauren Gleave was censored from presenting a research project while she was in high school. A few years later, on Feb. 8, 2022, she gave this presentation to the legislators of Utah during the Research on Capitol Hill event.

Research on Capitol Hill is an annual event that the University of Utah and Utah State University take part in. At the event, students have the opportunity to present their research projects to the public and legislators of Utah. This event not only shares emerging research in a range of fields, but it also works to show the value of state-funded higher education.

Spending 15 hours or more a week, students present research to communicate the importance of higher education. Some students even hope to inspire a change in legislation. Gleave is one such student.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that the legislature has made progress and could make further progress towards … a healthier, happier Utah,” Gleave said. “I know their intentions are good and I know they’re doing their best.”

Through her research, she wants to inspire a change in sex education laws, hoping to influence further research into the success of the program.

According to Gleave, as a researcher, she does not have a hope to be right or wrong, just to find the information needed to make a change.

“The work of legislation is not only to look into what our constituents personally need and to look into what people of our state personally need, but also to recognize what we need to put in place to be effective towards those needs, and that’s where data comes in,” Gleave said.

Her project focuses on sex education in schools, hoping to make a more inclusive and comprehensive sex education program, as she suspects the current one is not as high quality as it could be.

Gleave, like so many others, hopes to inspire change.

Briggs Miller, a student studying microbial diversity in hydrothermal ocean vents, hopes to inspire a different kind of thought.

Miller said research at the U is important and the institutions are making remarkable progress.

“I want to show my legislators that a small town kid can come to the university and do research,” Miller said.

Whether making changes to legislation or proving that small town students can make a change, the U and Utah State’s student researchers were selected to participate in this event to share their research with the broader community.

Featuring categories in social science, archaeology, biology and more, these university students created presentations for the public, with some targeting policymakers.

Thomas Sorenson, a member of Utah State’s organization team, explained that the event on Capitol Hill was an opportunity to connect research with legislators and inspire some ideas for positive policy change.

“It’s also a place where students learn to prepare their research and learn how to share it in a public venue,” Sorenson said.

He said this form of presentation was a great way to learn how to share findings in usable and successful ways for policymakers.

